Man sues firm linked to James Orengo over unpaid salaries

By SAM KIPLAGAT

A former clerk of a law firm associated with Siaya Senator James Orengo told a Labour court that he walked out of job after working without a salary for about 17 months.

Gilbert Ogango, who has sued JAB Orengo Advocates over unpaid salaries said on Thursday that he was employed at the firm as a clerk in September 2008.

He said the terms, which were agreed orally was that he would receive a monthly salary of ShSh15,000. The amount was later increased to Sh20,000 from January 2011.

All was well at the firm until mid-2013 when his salary started delaying. He said he would be paid through a cheque but the pay would sometimes be delayed for up to three months.

He, however, continued working until February 2016 when he decided to quit because his pay had been delayed for too long.

Mr Ogango told Justice Onesmus Makau that he was never suspended or faced disciplinary action, while working for the firm.

To support his case, Mr Ogango called an advocate Veronicah Achieng, who did her pupillage at the firm, as a witness. She confirmed that she did her pupillage in January 2001 and was introduced to other members of the firm by her pupil master Julie Soweto.

She was told that Mr Ogango, who was working as a clerk, would take her around and show her the filing system, courts, libraries, filing and serving documents. She said she followed him around as he performed those duties.

'NO CONTRACT'

Ms Achieng said she would later get a job at the firm as an associate but she also quit after her salary was delayed for about two months. The advocate told the court that she was eventually paid after leaving the law firm.

The firm has denied employing him as a clerk saying that he did not have the qualification. Further, the court heard that Mr Ogango was never employed on full term basis and that he does not have a contract to back his claim.

Mr Ogango wants the court to compel the law firm to pay him over Sh1 million, which include salary arrears of 17 months amounting to Sh340,000, one month salary in lieu of notice of Sh20,000, house allowance of Sh267,000, one year compensation of Sh240,000 and for services rendered to the law firm for the seven years he worked as a clerk.