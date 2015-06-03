Man sues firm linked to James Orengo over unpaid salaries

Latest News

“How My Cousin Lost N40m Loan To Friends” – Kemi Olunloyo

03/05/2018 11:47:00
Dino Melaye’s Reaction When He Was Told He Is Going To Prison (Photos)

03/05/2018 11:49:00
“Buhari Represented Herdsmen At The White House” – Afenifere

03/05/2018 11:52:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Man, 62, sentenced to death for rape and murder of girl, eight

0out of 5

Gigi Hadid accused of using 'black face' on Vogue Italia cover

0out of 5

Screams of horror as cat plunges 50 feet from a tree

0out of 5

Mike Myers plays Trump doctor Harold Bornstein on Jimmy Kimmel Live

0out of 5

Mexican sports reporter hits man who gropes her live on air

0out of 5

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Nicky Oppenheimer

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Kenya

Man sues firm linked to James Orengo over unpaid salaries

by 03/05/2018 10:22:00 0 comments 1 Views
By SAM KIPLAGAT
A former clerk of a law firm associated with Siaya Senator James Orengo told a Labour court that he walked out of job after working without a salary for about 17 months.

Gilbert Ogango, who has sued JAB Orengo Advocates over unpaid salaries said on Thursday that he was employed at the firm as a clerk in September 2008.

He said the terms, which were agreed orally was that he would receive a monthly salary of ShSh15,000. The amount was later increased to Sh20,000 from January 2011.

All was well at the firm until mid-2013 when his salary started delaying. He said he would be paid through a cheque but the pay would sometimes be delayed for up to three months.

He, however, continued working until February 2016 when he decided to quit because his pay had been delayed for too long.

Mr Ogango told Justice Onesmus Makau that he was never suspended or faced disciplinary action, while working for the firm.

To support his case, Mr Ogango called an advocate Veronicah Achieng, who did her pupillage at the firm, as a witness. She confirmed that she did her pupillage in January 2001 and was introduced to other members of the firm by her pupil master Julie Soweto.

She was told that Mr Ogango, who was working as a clerk, would take her around and show her the filing system, courts, libraries, filing and serving documents. She said she followed him around as he performed those duties.

'NO CONTRACT'

Ms Achieng said she would later get a job at the firm as an associate but she also quit after her salary was delayed for about two months. The advocate told the court that she was eventually paid after leaving the law firm.

The firm has denied employing him as a clerk saying that he did not have the qualification. Further, the court heard that Mr Ogango was never employed on full term basis and that he does not have a contract to back his claim.

Mr Ogango wants the court to compel the law firm to pay him over Sh1 million, which include salary arrears of 17 months amounting to Sh340,000, one month salary in lieu of notice of Sh20,000, house allowance of Sh267,000, one year compensation of Sh240,000 and for services rendered to the law firm for the seven years he worked as a clerk.

Justice Makau directed the parties to file their submissions and appear before him on June 13 for directions.

