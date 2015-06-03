Wilson Sossion calls meeting to replace retired Knut officials

By LEONARD ONYANGO

Embattled Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary General Wilson Sossion has called a special delegates meeting to replace several top officials who retired from the union.

Mr Sossion on Thursday said the agenda of the meeting is to elect a chairperson, two vice national chairpersons and fill vacant slots in the National Executive Council (NEC).

The post of Knut chairman fell vacant following the retirement of Mr Mudzo Nzili who exited the union on May 16, 2017.

Mr Wycliffe Etole Omucheyi has been acting as national Knut chairman.

“A Special Annual Delegates Congress (ADC) shall be held in June, 2018 on a date and venue as was resolved by delegates last year. During the conference, elections shall be held to fill vacant positions.

“I kindly request Knut branches countrywide to start preparing for the special ADC in earnest,” said Mr Sossion while addressing the press at Knut headquarters in Nairobi.

OPPOSITION

Mr Sossion, who has been facing strong opposition within Knut, also threatened to take firm action against the union’s staff and elected officials who report to work late.

“From now henceforth, all permanent staff, including full-time elected union officials will have to strictly observe official working hours. We have no other choice but to attend and serve teachers as stipulated in rules and regulations actualising the Knut constitution,” he said.

The Knut leader has said he will not relinquish his seat until his term expires in 2021, terming his suspension illegal.

Mr Sossion has been at the centre of storm since he was nominated as an MP in the National Assembly by the Orange Democratic Movement last year.

He was suspended on Tuesday following NEC meeting during which 22 members against two voted in favour of a motion to have him suspended over ‘misconduct’.