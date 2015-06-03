SHOCK as doctors find seven sewing needles lodged in a 3-year old girl’s body (PHOTOs)by Ainra Afaafa 03/05/2018 12:09:00 0 comments 1 Views
Thursday, May 03, 2018 - Doctors at Kapenguria Referral Hospital were baffled after they found seven hand sewing needles lodged in the body of a 3-year old girl.
The baby had been taken to hospital complaining of stomach pains.
Doctors conducted an X-ray since they couldn’t identify the cause of her discomfort.
The X-ray showed that the young girl had seven hand sewing needles lodged in her body.
