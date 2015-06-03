SHOCK as doctors find seven sewing needles lodged in a 3-year old girl’s body (PHOTOs)

Thursday, May 03, 2018 - Doctors at Kapenguria Referral Hospital were baffled after they found seven hand sewing needles lodged in the body of a 3-year old girl.

The baby had been taken to hospital complaining of stomach pains.

Doctors conducted an X-ray since they couldn’t identify the cause of her discomfort.

The X-ray showed that the young girl had seven hand sewing needles lodged in her body.

“At first, I thought the baby had worms.”

“It was unimaginable that she had needles in her body.”

“I had even concluded that may be she had malaria,” Emily Linga, the baby’s grand mother said.

The baby's mother left the girl with her grandparents after she got married to another man.

The girl is from another relationship.

The child has been referred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) Eldoret for urgent surgery so that the needles can be extracted.