BABU OWINO and MILLICENT OMANGA kiss and make up after ugly war of words on social media (PHOTOs)

Thursday, May 03, 2018 - Vocal Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, and curvy Jubilee Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, have put their petty differences aside in the spirit of building bridges.





The two leaders, who have been insulting each other on social media, met at Jacaranda Grounds where Babu was issuing bursaries to needy students in his constituency.





Babu, who once claimed that Millicent only got her nomination to the Senate by using her waist, referred to her as a ‘sister’





Taking to Facebook, Babu wrote:





“I would love to take this opportunity to appreciate my sister Hon. Millicent Omanga, Lower Savanah Ward MCA Hon Nicholas Okumu and thousands of patriots who showed up at Jacaranda grounds to help me award bursaries to our sisters and brothers in various secondary schools, tertiary institutions and universities today. Like I promised during the aforementioned function, I will ensure th at all those who applied and…





Page 1 2