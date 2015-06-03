Comedian NJUGUSH and hot wife unveil son’s face on social media in the most hilarious way (PHOTOs)
by
Ainra Afaafa
03/05/2018 11:51:00
0 comments
1 Views
Thursday,
May 03, 2018 - Celebrated comedian Timothy Kimani
better known as Njugush and his beautiful wife, Celestine Ndinda, have
introduced their adorable son to the world.
The couple was blessed with a baby boy like
two months ago but they have been keeping his identity away from the limelight.
On Wednesday evening, they finally unveiled
the adorable baby on Instagram and they did it their way.
They both shared photos on their IG pages
with hilarious messages that will crack you.
Njugush wrote: “Hi boy boy….. I hope im not too late,
kwanza wacha nikupe mushene….there is this lady, I hear they call her mama wa
kavitz….I promise you are the 1st born..can cheat can lie, vitz sio mtoto
wake…now sina time kabla you decide to KO (by the way hapa itabidi tuskizane,
sitakua nikiwacha mwanaume kwa kitanda,tutoke tupigwe na baridi sote nkt) now
now i see you already talked with your mother about who you gonna take after okay
ata siskii vibaya ati youve taken after her good looks..(tears) yaani huwezi
pata mahali unifix ata kama ni hii mapua yangu……i know its not late.”
“I’ve realised you smile
alot….that means your laughter nikama ya mama kavitz (mschwees)
Your heart seems as clean n kind as your mother’s…please i beg ongeeni mnifix
mahali ata kama ni hii kiherehere yangu utachukua priiiis…. Hi wewe!! Weweeee
(slaps knees) yani ulishalala nkt….haya basi ukiamka il tell you how your mum
is my number one Cheerleader…il also squeez in about how genuine and deliberate
she is….also well have bilateral talks of how true she has been over the
years……and please usome so that you go to a good Uni where they not only give
the best education but have wholesomely sexxy women like your mum, ill take you
through a course i call ponyoka na first year……….haya basi fix me
somewhere!!!!!!!! #ifikiemamayake Alafu hii picha ni ya deni
utalipa ukianza mjengo next year.”
On
her part, Celestine
wrote:
“Hi baby… I…
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
Click Here to Comment on this Article