Pour Water On Birthday Celebrant, Be Charged To Court- Ajayi Crowther University

03/05/2018 06:47:00
Porsche Kill You There – Flavor Replies A Troll On His Post

03/05/2018 06:59:00
Gunmen Shoot Newly Wedded Wife Travelling To Go See Her In-Laws (See Photos)

03/05/2018 07:08:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Man, 62, sentenced to death for rape and murder of girl, eight

Gigi Hadid accused of using 'black face' on Vogue Italia cover

Screams of horror as cat plunges 50 feet from a tree

Mike Myers plays Trump doctor Harold Bornstein on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Mexican sports reporter hits man who gropes her live on air

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Kenya

Comedian NJUGUSH and hot wife unveil son’s face on social media in the most hilarious way (PHOTOs)

by 03/05/2018 11:51:00

Thursday, May 03, 2018 - Celebrated comedian Timothy Kimani better known as Njugush and his beautiful wife, Celestine Ndinda, have introduced their adorable son to the world.

The couple was blessed with a baby boy like two months ago but they have been keeping his identity away from the limelight.

On Wednesday evening, they finally unveiled the adorable baby on Instagram and they did it their way.

They both shared photos on their IG pages with hilarious messages that will crack you.

Njugush wrote:  “Hi boy boy….. I hope im not too late, kwanza wacha nikupe mushene….there is this lady, I hear they call her mama wa kavitz….I promise you are the 1st born..can cheat can lie, vitz sio mtoto wake…now sina time kabla you decide to KO (by the way hapa itabidi tuskizane, sitakua nikiwacha mwanaume kwa kitanda,tutoke tupigwe na baridi sote nkt) now now i see you already talked with your mother about who you gonna take after okay ata siskii vibaya ati youve taken after her good looks..(tears) yaani huwezi pata mahali unifix ata kama ni hii mapua yangu……i know its not late.”
“I’ve realised you smile alot….that means your laughter nikama ya mama kavitz (mschwees)
Your heart seems as clean n kind as your mother’s…please i beg ongeeni mnifix mahali ata kama ni hii kiherehere yangu utachukua priiiis…. Hi wewe!! Weweeee (slaps knees) yani ulishalala nkt….haya basi ukiamka il tell you how your mum is my number one Cheerleader…il also squeez in about how genuine and deliberate she is….also well have bilateral talks of how true she has been over the years……and please usome so that you go to a good Uni where they not only give the best education but have wholesomely sexxy women like your mum, ill take you through a course i call ponyoka na first year……….haya basi fix me somewhere!!!!!!!! #ifikiemamayake Alafu hii picha ni ya deni utalipa ukianza mjengo next year.”
On her part, Celestine wrote:
“Hi baby… I…

