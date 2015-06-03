Prominent G@Y Kenyan author, BINYAVANGA WAINAINA, set marry his long time Nigerian LOVER – Here are DETAILS

Thursday, May 03, 2018 - Kenya’s most prominent g@y personality, Binyavanga Wainaina, has announced that he will wed his long time Nigerian partner early next year.

The award winning author, who came out of the closet during his 43rd birthday on January 18, 2014, proposed to the love of his life and he said yes.

Making the announcement on Facebook, he revealed that the wedding will be held in South Africa but there will be a reception in Nairobi ‘later in the year’

He wrote:

“I asked my love for…