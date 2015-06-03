Prominent G@Y Kenyan author, BINYAVANGA WAINAINA, set marry his long time Nigerian LOVER – Here are DETAILS

Prominent G@Y Kenyan author, BINYAVANGA WAINAINA, set marry his long time Nigerian LOVER – Here are DETAILSby Ainra Afaafa 03/05/2018 11:18:00 0 comments 1 Views
Thursday, May 03, 2018 - Kenya’s most prominent g@y personality, Binyavanga Wainaina, has announced that he will wed his long time Nigerian partner early next year.
The award winning author, who came out of the closet during his 43rd birthday on January 18, 2014, proposed to the love of his life and he said yes.
He wrote:
“I asked my love for…
Click Here to Comment on this Article