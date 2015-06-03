RUTO sneaks into MOI’s home in Kabarak in a KPC chopper only to get the SHOCK of his life! See statement

STATEMENT FROM KABARAK

H.E DEPUTY PRESIDENT'S KABARAK VISIT

Former President Mzee Daniel arap Moi was visited today by Deputy President His Excellency William Ruto at his Kabarak home.

Ruto who was accompanied by Energy CS Charles Keter, Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut and lawyer Stephen Kipkenda were welcomed and had lunch at Mzee's Kabarak home.

Unfortunately, this coincided with the time Mzee Moi was undergoing routine physical exercise with his doctors.

Mzee Moi agreed to meet the visitors at convenient time another day in the very near future.

The Office of Former President H.E Mzee Moi



3RD MAY, 2018