John Macharia laid to rest, DP Ruto urges motorists to be cautious

Deputy President William Ruto has urged motorists to drive carefully to avoid crashes.

While speaking during a burial service of John Macharia, the son of Royal Media Services founder SK Macharia, Mr Ruto revealed that a month ago, one of his sons was involved in a minor crash on the Southern Bypass, the same spot where Mr Macharia had a fatal crash.

INVITE ONLY

John was laid to rest at his father’s rural home in Ndakaini village, Murang’a County.

The burial was attended by invited mourners only who included, Opposition leader Raila Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta's sister Christina Pratt, Lands CS Farida Keroney and her Energy counterpart Charles Keter, Siaya Senator James Orengo, Muranga Woman Representative Sabina Chege, Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi, politician Peter Kenneth and Senior Council Paul Muite.

Nation Media Group chairman Wilfred Kiboro also attended the event.

Mr Odinga said John was his friend as he was close to his late son Fidel Odinga who died in 2014.

“My son died at 42 but Macharia has left us at 49, he had thrived in business and was doing good, his death is a big blow to the country and the family,” Mr Odinga said.

Siaya Senator James Orengo described John as controversial but intelligent business man who made an indelible mark in the business sector.

Ms Karoney described the late as a difficult person to deal with but a nice person if one understood him.

She said John had enjoyed life to the fullest.

John has left behind a son, Adam Kamau, 18.