“How My Cousin Lost N40m Loan To Friends” – Kemi Olunloyo

03/05/2018 11:47:00
Dino Melaye’s Reaction When He Was Told He Is Going To Prison (Photos)

03/05/2018 11:49:00
“Buhari Represented Herdsmen At The White House” – Afenifere

03/05/2018 11:52:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Man, 62, sentenced to death for rape and murder of girl, eight

Gigi Hadid accused of using 'black face' on Vogue Italia cover

Screams of horror as cat plunges 50 feet from a tree

Mike Myers plays Trump doctor Harold Bornstein on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Mexican sports reporter hits man who gropes her live on air

Raymond Ackerman

Naguib Sawiris

Stephen Saad

Jim Ovia

Patrice Motsepe

Matthew Ashimolowo

Ramson Mumba

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Chris Okotie

Kenya

John Macharia laid to rest, DP Ruto urges motorists to be cautious

by 03/05/2018 12:43:00
By NDUNG’U GACHANE
Deputy President William Ruto has urged motorists to drive carefully to avoid crashes.

While speaking during a burial service of John Macharia, the son of Royal Media Services founder SK Macharia, Mr Ruto revealed that a month ago, one of his sons was involved in a minor crash on the Southern Bypass, the same spot where Mr Macharia had a fatal crash.

INVITE ONLY

John was laid to rest at his father’s rural home in Ndakaini village, Murang’a County.

The burial was attended by invited mourners only who included, Opposition leader Raila Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta's sister Christina Pratt, Lands CS Farida Keroney and her Energy counterpart Charles Keter, Siaya Senator James Orengo, Muranga Woman Representative Sabina Chege, Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi, politician Peter Kenneth and Senior Council Paul Muite.

Nation Media Group chairman Wilfred Kiboro also attended the event.

Mr Odinga said John was his friend as he was close to his late son Fidel Odinga who died in 2014.

“My son died at 42 but Macharia has left us at 49, he had thrived in business and was doing good, his death is a big blow to the country and the family,” Mr Odinga said.

Siaya Senator James Orengo described John as controversial but intelligent business man who made an indelible mark in the business sector.

Ms Karoney described the late as a difficult person to deal with but a nice person if one understood him.

She said John had enjoyed life to the fullest.

John has left behind a son, Adam Kamau, 18.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
