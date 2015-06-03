KANYARI turns into farming after his church business flopped, People no longer ‘plant seeds’ (PHOTO)by Ainra Afaafa 03/05/2018 12:53:00 0 comments 1 Views
Thursday, May 3, 2018 - Controversial city preacher, Victor Kanyari, has turned into farming after his church business flopped.
These days, people no longer ‘plant seeds’ after he was exposed as a con pastor.
Only a few gullible Kenyans attend his church in River Road.
Here’s Kanyari at his farm.
