G@Y presenter MAINA KAGENI and CHURCHILL were used to con Kenyans, Diamond Property deals were a scam.

Thursday, May 3, 2018 - The sweet land and greenhouses deals belonging to Diamond Property Merchants that were being promoted by Maina Kageni and Churchill on Classic 105 were a scam.

Kenyans who invested in the projects are crying in the toilet.

And these idiots are still conning more gullible Kenyans.

Here is a 411 from a Kenyan who fell for their trap and lost money in the scam promoted by Maina Kageni and Churchill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST