G@Y presenter MAINA KAGENI and CHURCHILL were used to con Kenyans, Diamond Property deals were a scam. 03/05/2018
Thursday, May 3, 2018 - The sweet land and greenhouses deals belonging to Diamond Property Merchants that were being promoted by Maina Kageni and Churchill on Classic 105 were a scam.
Kenyans who invested in the projects are crying in the toilet.
And these idiots are still conning more gullible Kenyans.
Here is a 411 from a Kenyan who fell for their trap and lost money in the scam promoted by Maina Kageni and Churchill.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
