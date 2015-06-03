UHURU will never forgive this guy, See how he responded to his tweet on corruption, ZERO CHILLS!!

Thursday, May 3, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta tweeted saying that families should be ashamed when one of their own is involved in corruption and this guy gave him a technical knock out.

We all know that some of Uhuru Kenyatta’s family members including his own sisters have been caught up in mega corruption scandals.

This guy has no zero chills.

See how he responded to Uhuru’s tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST