Govt seeks to make NYS profit-oriented

Latest News

Latest News

[Music] Ajanaku X Nessy B – Leko Yii

03/05/2018 17:45:00
Latest News

GUESS THE LYRICS!! In Which Song Did Olamide Used This Lyrics?

03/05/2018 17:50:00
Latest News

[Music + Video] Sammylee x DJ Consequence x Iyanya – Body On Me

03/05/2018 18:30:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

UNC Charlotte student falls out of a party bus window and dies

0out of 5

Police release photo evidence from Johnny Manziel violence case

0out of 5

Women feel more insecure about the way they look after spending just an hour on social media

0out of 5

Twitter says glitch exposed 'substantial' number of users' passwords

0out of 5

Kevin Hart shaken up as private jet bursts tire on landing in Boston

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Kenya

Govt seeks to make NYS profit-oriented

by 03/05/2018 17:59:00 0 comments 1 Views
By JOHN NGIRACHU
More by this Author

The government has asked members of Parliament to approve a change to the law to allow the National Youth Service (NYS) to go into business, opening the way for it to become a commercial entity.

The proposal is a small part of the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, but is a significant step for the youth agency that was the subject of a scandal for the best part of Jubilee’s first term.

The proposed change states: “The service may undertake such activities, including activities of a commercial nature, as may be necessary for the achievement of its objectives and the effective performance of its functions.”

TRANSPORT
If approved, it will allow the agency to expand the scope of its current operations, which mostly involve community work for the personnel, who later undergo specialist training in technical work.

President Uhuru Kenyatta earlier this year ordered the army and the police to buy all their uniforms from the NYS, taking the job from private suppliers.

The NYS has this year ventured into the public transport business, deploying 24 buses to serve nine routes in Nairobi to help out city dwellers who often have to pay double when it rains or there are bad traffic jams.

MPs
The agency has been allocated an additional Sh500 million in the second Supplementary Budget, approved on Thursday, to buy more buses.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia last month told a parliamentary committee that the Sh20 charged as fare is only enough to pay for the fuel and service the buses.

“Unless Nairobi gets mass transport, all these are short-term measures. After we acquire 20 more buses, we’ll be able to say how sustainable this is,” she added.

MPs have expressed reservations about the involvement of NYS in transport, noting in the report on the Supplementary Budget that the provision of road transport is a function of the county government.

“It was not clear whether the allocation had been spent in line with the Constitution,” the Budget and Appropriations Committee reported.

NSSF ACT
While the bill is meant to make small changes to laws, such as replacing the word “minister” with “Cabinet Secretary” or “local authority” with “county”, the current one has raised controversy even before debate begins.

A proposal to change the National Social Security Fund Act has already drawn a protest from the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu).

Cotu said the proposal to have the President, where previously it was the minister, appoint five, rather than seven members of the board, is a sign of the government’s interference.

The union's Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has attributed the changes to what he described as the usual obsession by certain forces in power with the operations of the NSSF.

Related Stories

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More