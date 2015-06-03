Kenyans take issue with attacks on press freedom

Latest News

Latest News

[Music] Ajanaku X Nessy B – Leko Yii

03/05/2018 17:45:00
Latest News

GUESS THE LYRICS!! In Which Song Did Olamide Used This Lyrics?

03/05/2018 17:50:00
Latest News

[Music + Video] Sammylee x DJ Consequence x Iyanya – Body On Me

03/05/2018 18:30:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

UNC Charlotte student falls out of a party bus window and dies

0out of 5

Police release photo evidence from Johnny Manziel violence case

0out of 5

Women feel more insecure about the way they look after spending just an hour on social media

0out of 5

Twitter says glitch exposed 'substantial' number of users' passwords

0out of 5

Kevin Hart shaken up as private jet bursts tire on landing in Boston

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Kenya

Kenyans take issue with attacks on press freedom

by 03/05/2018 17:59:00 0 comments 1 Views
By NATION TEAM
More by this Author

The government’s shutdown of four private television stations early this year affected the independence of the media in Kenya, a report revealed on Thursday during celebrations to mark World Press Freedom Day.

A survey conducted by Ipsos in 45 counties found that 54 per cent of those interviewed faulted the government for the shutdown, saying it was unconstitutional while 36 per cent supported the move.

While most of those interviewed felt that the shutdown contributed to making the Kenyan media less independent, the level of government interference between January 2017 and March 2018 has declined.

Because of the government’s influence in January 2017, the level of media independence stood at 34 per cent. By March this year it had risen to 44 per cent.

PUBLIC CONFIDENCE
Statistics show that the number of people who felt the government’s influence on the media reduced their independence in the said period had gone down while that those who believe the media are not independent, and those who were not sure, rose.

The report also showed that the public’s confidence in the media has gone down since 2015.

“Kenya ranks poorly in terms of press freedom. Media independence is a very contested space, the editors will work to ensure it is adhered to,” Mr Churchill Otieno, the new chairman of the Editors Guild, and Nation Media Group's online and new content editor, said.

WOMEN
After NTV, KTN and Citizen TV were shutdown in January this year, radio was the main source of news.

According to the Media Council of Kenya, the shutdown was a learning experience, hence the need for a working relationship between the media and the government.

During the celebrations, it was noted that women remain marginalised in media houses.

Compared with the media in other parts of the world, Kenya’s media environment is said to be becoming increasingly hostile since the police and State officials can harass or intimidate reporters with impunity.

JOURNALISTS ATTACKED
A report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) revealed that political tensions have eased since the presidential elections, but “the ability of journalists to report and comment freely continues to be undermined by State officials”.

In an assessment coinciding with World Press Freedom Day, HRW researcher Otsieno Namwaya recounted a series of physical and verbal attacks on journalists in the past year.

Mr Namwaya cited a March 26 attack by anti-riot police on Citizen TV’s Stephen Letoo and NTV cameraman Robert Gichira, as they covered a scuffle at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport involving opposition lawyer Miguna Miguna.

And last November, an audio tape emerged of a government official threatening KTN reporter Mark Nabiswa for covering a Raila Odinga rally live.

And in in January, another State official was heard on an audio tape threatening to have Nation journalist Justus Wanga fired.

RAILA OATH
Later that month, the government shutdown three television stations that defied a state directive forbidding live coverage of ODM leader Raila Odinga’s mock swearing-in ceremony at Uhuru Park.

“Kenyan authorities should ensure full respect for international law by allowing open reporting and commentary on any issues of pressing public interest,” HRW said.

HRW added: “Unless they do, Kenyan media and journalists have more to worry about than to celebrate during this year’s World Press Freedom Day.”

At the same time journalists based in Kisii called on the government to complete investigations into the death of their colleague Peter Kainda Nyaruri of Citizen Weekly, who was killed by unknown people in 2009.

The journalists, who walked for more than 10 kilometres before going to the Kisii University grounds where they planted more than 200 trees, said Mr Nyaruri was not a criminal.

SUICIDE BOMB
Migori County Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth asked the government to respect freedom of the media since the gains achieved cannot be eroded by personal interests.

And journalists in Eldoret marked the day by planting trees on a 9.2 acre farm in Kiplombe in collaboration with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS).

In London, about 100 journalists held vigil outside the BBC’s Broadcasting House to highlight the ongoing attacks on their colleagues, after a week in which 10 reporters were killed in Afghanistan.

BBC reporters held a minute’s silence to mark World Press Freedom Day carrying photographs of Ahmad Shah, their 29-year-old colleague who was killed.

Shah, who was riding a bicycle, was reportedly shot dead in the eastern Khost Province.

VICTIMS
Nine other journalists, including AFP photographer Shah Marai, were also killed on Monday in a suicide attack in Kabul.

Afghanistan’s slain journalists were also remembered following one of the deadliest attacks on the country’s media since the fall of the Taliban in 2001.

“Afghanistan’s journalists are among the bravest in the world,” Omar Waraich, Amnesty International’s deputy director for South Asia, said.

A double suicide blast in Kabul left 25 people dead.

Media workers from Tolo News, ITV, Radio Free Europe and Mashal TV were also among the dead.

RESOLUTE
The assaults have shaken Afghanistan’s tight-knit journalist community.

Many of them are close friends as well as colleagues who look out for one another in an increasingly hostile environment.

But many remain defiant and determined to continue with their work despite the risks.

Afghanistan was last year ranked the third most dangerous country in the world for journalists by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The media watchdog said since 2016, 34 journalists had been killed in that country.

On the same day the Afghan journalists were killed, Filipino radio broadcaster Edmund Sestoso was shot by assailants in the southern city of Dumaguete.

RSF figures show that 50 professional journalists were killed worldwide in 2017, the lowest number in 14 years.

Kenya is ranked 96th out of 180 in the 2018 World Press Freedom Index prepared by the Paris-based RSF.

Stories by Kevin J Kelly, Ruth Mbula, Elisha Otieno, Dennis Lubanga, Maureen Kakah, AFP and BBC.

Related Stories

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More