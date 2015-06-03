Marginalised communities reap big from State jobs

Latest News

Latest News

[Music] Ajanaku X Nessy B – Leko Yii

03/05/2018 17:45:00
Latest News

GUESS THE LYRICS!! In Which Song Did Olamide Used This Lyrics?

03/05/2018 17:50:00
Latest News

[Music + Video] Sammylee x DJ Consequence x Iyanya – Body On Me

03/05/2018 18:30:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

UNC Charlotte student falls out of a party bus window and dies

0out of 5

Police release photo evidence from Johnny Manziel violence case

0out of 5

Women feel more insecure about the way they look after spending just an hour on social media

0out of 5

Twitter says glitch exposed 'substantial' number of users' passwords

0out of 5

Kevin Hart shaken up as private jet bursts tire on landing in Boston

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Kenya

Marginalised communities reap big from State jobs

by 03/05/2018 17:59:00 0 comments 1 Views
By SAMWEL OWINO
More by this Author

The Mijikenda, Maasai, Borana and the Shirazi are some of the top minority and marginalised communities that benefited from jobs in the Public Service Commission (PSC).

A report tabled by the commission before the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) indicates that in the period of 2014-2017, a total of 577 Mijikenda were recruited in public service, Maasai 548 and Borana had 285 while the Shirazi had 252 officers.

Under the period under review, Turkana had 231 officers recruited in the public service, Samburu 175, Teso 130, Kuria 112 and Pokomo 105.

Communities that had the least number recruited during the period include the Leysan with only one person, same to Walwana, Boni Sanye has seven, Sakuye eight and the Njemps had eight people.

GENDER
Although the numbers are still minimal compared to the representatives of other communities in the public service, PSC said it is making the right step towards bridging the gap between the marginalised communities and the dominant ones.

During the period under review, the commission pointed out that it has appointed 11,615 persons to various positions in the public service.

Out of these, 1,774 were new entrants and 9,841 were promotional appointments.

Among those appointed, 6,891(59.34 per cent) were male while 4,724 (40.66 per cent) were female.

INTERVIEWS

The commission noted that during the 2014/15 and 2015/16 financial years, the recruitment of new entrants into the public service was affected by transition to devolved units and the Capacity Assessment and Rationalisation Programme, which was aimed at redistribution of staff between the two levels of governments.

In a bid to reach out to more people during recruitment, the commission said they introduced teleconferencing to conduct interviews for candidates who cannot physically present themselves for interviews.

“The commission has entrenched inclusivity of minority and marginalised ethnic groups in the distribution of employment opportunities in the public service by adopting affirmative action policy to ensure they are represented in the public service,” part of the report reads.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More