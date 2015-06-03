2 guys who have been masquerading as AP officers in Meru arrested, they were even carrying out Night Patrols, Oh God! (See PHOTOs)

Thursday, May 3, 2018 - Two guys who have been impersonating AP officers in Meru were finally arrested after a tip-off from the public.

They have been carrying out night patrols like real police officers and arresting people and then demanding for bribes.

They have been operating around Meru for quite some time before they were arrested.

One of the guys is 17 yrs old.

This Country needs prayers.

