Former South African President, Jacob Zuma Loses Son

02/07/2018 13:25:00
Ruggedman Explains How His Friend, Wife And 8-month Old Baby Were Kidnapped By SARS (Watch Video)

02/07/2018 13:36:00
Why Nollywood Has Failed To Capture Herdsmen Attack – Ramsey Nouah

02/07/2018 13:45:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

WORLD NEWS

Husband pleads guilty to killing his Alzheimer's-ridden wife

Jesus used cannabis oil to perform healing 'miracles'

Pfizer hikes cost of Viagra and other drugs after Trump promised cuts

Oprah Winfrey talks running for president with British Vogue

Brazilian World Cup team's 'gorgeous' goalkeeper goes viral

RICHEST AFRICANS

Markus Jooste

Mohamed Al Fayed

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Othman Benjelloun

Nicky Oppenheimer

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Bishop David Oyedepo

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Temitope Joshua

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Kenya

Uganda social media tax: Stella Nyanzi collapses in Kampala

by 03/07/2018 00:19:00
By DAILY MONITOR
Ugandan scholar Stella Nyanzi was on Monday rushed to hospital after collapsing at the Central Police Station in the capital Kampala.

Dr Nyanzi had gone to the station to visit Makerere University students arrested in government crackdown on anti-social-media-tax protesters.

The controversial academic, who once called President Yoweri Museveni “a pair of buttocks”, was rushed to Naguru Police Hospital.

Police said they suspected she was suffering from hypertension.

The students, identified as David Musiri and Derrick Obedgui, stormed Parliament to demonstrate against the newly introduced USh200 social media tax.

Donning red gowns, they were intercepted by police and bundled onto a waiting truck and driven to the station.

Police said they were locked up are being held on charges of being  “a nuisance”.

Before their arrest, they said they could not afford the daily charges since they have no source of income.

The students said they use social media, especially WhatsApp, to communicate with some of their lecturers and course coordinators.

The social media tax took effect on Monday, forcing some Ugandans to resort to VPN, a technology that creates a safe and encrypted connection over a less secure network, such as the internet.

Parliament last month amended the Public Finance Act, slapping the social media tax on Ugandans.

The move followed a directive from President Museveni to the Finance ministry to widen the tax revenue base.

The president said social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Skype and Viber were being used for propagating falsehoods.

And for Ugandans to access the sites for what he called Lugambo (gossip), they should pay for them.

SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Movies

THE DETECTIVE
THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Pride Of A Housegirl
Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Wet Love
Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

The Powerful Virgin
The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BARREN MARRIAGE
BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Akon

P-Square
P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Khadja Nin

