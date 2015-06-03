Latest News

Former South African President, Jacob Zuma Loses Son

Latest News

Ruggedman Explains How His Friend, Wife And 8-month Old Baby Were Kidnapped By SARS (Watch Video)

Latest News

Why Nollywood Has Failed To Capture Herdsmen Attack – Ramsey Nouah

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

WORLD NEWS

Husband pleads guilty to killing his Alzheimer's-ridden wife

Jesus used cannabis oil to perform healing 'miracles'

Pfizer hikes cost of Viagra and other drugs after Trump promised cuts

Oprah Winfrey talks running for president with British Vogue

Brazilian World Cup team's 'gorgeous' goalkeeper goes viral

RICHEST AFRICANS

Markus Jooste

Mohamed Al Fayed

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Othman Benjelloun

Nicky Oppenheimer

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Bishop David Oyedepo

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Temitope Joshua

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Kenya

Help reaches Thai cave boys after days trapped underground

By AFP
Food and medical help reached 13 members of a Thai youth football team found rake thin but alive, huddled on a ledge deep inside a flooded cave nine days after they went missing, as the focus turned Tuesday to how to get them out.

The Thai military said it is providing months' worth of food and diving lessons to the boys, discovered kilometres into the pitch-black and waterlogged Tham Luang network of caves in the country's monsoon-drenched north.

"How many are you?...thirteen... brilliant," shouts a British diver, in an astonishing exchange captured in a video of the moment help finally reached the youngsters. 

The incredible footage showed the emaciated boys in baggy mud-slicked football jerseys, shielding their eyes from the divers' torches.

Much-needed food and medical supplies — including high-calorie gels and paracetamol — reached them Tuesday as rescuers prepared for a prolonged extraction operation, with several chambers still submerged.

"(We will) prepare to send additional food to be sustained for at least four months and train all 13 to dive while continuing to drain the water," Navy Captain Anand Surawan said, according to a statement from Thailand's Armed Forces.

The astonishing rescue sparked jubilation across the country after the country mounted a massive and gruelling operation beset by heavy downpours and fast-moving floodwaters.

"We called this 'mission impossible' because it rained every day... but with our determination and equipment we fought nature," Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said Tuesday.

The boys were discovered at about 10:00 pm Monday by British divers some 400 meters (1,300 feet) from where they were believed to be stranded several kilometers inside the cave.

In the video, posted on the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page, one of the boys shouts to the rescuers: "we are hungry.. shall we go outside?" 

In response the British diver says: "Many, many people are coming... we are the first," in reference to the vast and complex rescue operation that has taken over the mountainside.

The harrowing task of getting the boys out is complicated by the fact that they are in a weak state and are not experienced divers.

Experts said it could take weeks — if not months — to get them out with much of the cave still submerged by floods. 

If diving proves impossible, there is a outside chance they can be drilled out or wait for waters to recede and walk out on foot.

But the clock is ticking with heavy rains forecast to return this week as the monsoon season bites deeper.

The priority is to rehabilitate the group before they start the tricky journey out, officials said, reluctant to offer a concrete timeline.

Relatives — and much of Thailand — exploded with relief and jubilation on getting the news the team were alive and safe.

"It's unimaginable. I've been waiting for 10 days, I never imagined this day would come," the father of one of the boys said.

The "Wild Boar" team became trapped on June 23 after heavy rains blocked the cave's main entrance.

Rescuers found their bicycles, football boots and backpack near the cave's opening, and spotted handprints and footprint further in — leading them to the spot they were eventually found.

