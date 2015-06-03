Seized sugar unfit for human consumption, says PS

Latest News

Latest News

Two Female Corps Members Crushed To Death By Truck On Their Way To Secretarial For Final Clearance

03/07/2018 12:09:00
Latest News

[Video] Tido Ft. Skiibii- Yoyo

03/07/2018 12:09:00
Latest News

I’m Ready To Lead Battle Against Killer Herdsmen – Gani Adams Explodes

03/07/2018 12:12:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Glen Campbell's estate remains 'paralyzed' amid fight over will

0out of 5

I pride myself on my writing says Trump after tweet calling the fake news a 'discgrace'

0out of 5

Seth Rogen rips into Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about white supremacists

0out of 5

Prince Charles's friend describes Meghan Markle's dad as 'huge lump'

0out of 5

Majority disapprove of Trump's handling of immigration

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Kenya

Seized sugar unfit for human consumption, says PS

by 03/07/2018 17:59:00 0 comments 1 Views
By DAVID MWERE
More by this Author

Health Principal Secretary Peter Tum says that 60 per cent of the sugar seized in various parts of the country is unfit for human consumption following a series of tests conducted by the ministry, which showed presence of high moisture content.

Mr Tum, who was accompanied by Director of Public Health Dr Kepher Ombacho, said that the ministry undertook a series of analyses involving chemical issues and moisture content.

“We have written to the counties and the national government agencies to ensure that the contaminated sugar that is under seizure is maintained pending destruction,” Mr Tum told a joint sitting of Agriculture and Trade committees of the National Assembly.

The two committees are investigating the presence into the market of contraband sugar that is feared to be laced with heavy metals like copper, mercury and lead following the alarm about four weeks ago by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

HEAVY METALS

On Tuesday, the PS, however, said that chemical analyses in terms of presence of the heavy metals is ongoing but noted that even if the presence of the metals is negligible, it will still be destroyed.

According to the ministry, about 174 samples were collected across the country for testing. He did not divulge the individuals behind the seized sugar.

But according to the PS, Nairobi, Nakuru and Kiambu counties are listed to have recorded the highest batches of contaminated sugar.

Dr Ombacho told the committee that not even animals can be allowed to use the contaminated sugar.

“If we pick one parameter (chemical issues or moisture level component) and we conclude that it is contaminated we don’t test the others as it is already unfit for human consumption,” Dr Ombacho said.

This comes as Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) gave contradicting information over the type and quality of duty free sugar that was imported into the country last year.

Whereas Kebs acting managing director, Dr Moses Ikiara, told the MPs that only four companies were permitted to import bulk raw sugar for further processing, Kebs’ own report before Parliament says that all the 370 companies imported bulk brown sugar and were issued with certificates of conformity.

According to Dr Ikiara, West Kenya Sugar Company Limited, Sukari Limited, Amnav Limited and Menengai Oil Refineries Limited brought in raw sugar that was supposed to have been processed before being sold but this was not the case.

“If sugar documentation is not presented to Kebs, then it is not known to us. The Kenya Ports Authority public health is supposed to deal with that,” Dr Ikiara, who was only appointed last year, said.

SELL SUGAR

A letter dated July 23, 2017 from Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to various government agencies, among them Kebs, indicated that some consignment of raw sugar left the port without processing as required.

It also emerged that some companies, among them Hydrey (P) and Sony Sugar, were allowed to sell sugar directly to Kenyans at the point of entry without re-bagging and further processing. The Kebs boss, nevertheless, sought more time to provide the required information as MPs wanted clarity on the conflicting information.

On May 12, 2017, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich issued a Gazette notice for the importation of duty free sugar following a prolonged drought in the sugar belt areas.

HUMAN CONSUMPTION

The problem with the notice 4536 is that it did not specify the quality and quantity of the sugar, thereby allowing all manner of sugar imports.

Dr Ikiara also told the committee that tests carried out on the sugar in the market showed that it is good for human consumption.

This came even as he told MPs that Kebs has been collecting and testing samples of sugar and that results will be out in the next five days, prompting MPs to ask how he had ascertained the suitability of the commodity given that they are still undertaking tests.

According to Kebs Act, any type of sugar imported into the country must be processed first before it is consumed because it may be laced with impurities during shipping.

Related Stories

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More