Two Female Corps Members Crushed To Death By Truck On Their Way To Secretarial For Final Clearance

03/07/2018 12:09:00
[Video] Tido Ft. Skiibii- Yoyo

03/07/2018 12:09:00
I'm Ready To Lead Battle Against Killer Herdsmen – Gani Adams Explodes

03/07/2018 12:12:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Mike Adenuga

2out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5
Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Kenya

Minor held for 2 months in Karatina police cell

by 03/07/2018 10:58:00 0 comments 1 Views
By STEPHEN MUNYIRI
A nine-year-old boy spent more than two months in a Karatina police station cell, which he shared with adults, as police ostensibly tried to trace his parents.

However, the police on Tuesday hurriedly sought a court order and transferred the boy to a children’s home in Nyeri after they got wind that the media was inquiring about the matter.

The court order seen by Nation and signed by a Karatina magistrate indicates that the police have been allowed to place the boy under the custody of the Ruring’u Children's Home.

The plight of the boy was brought to the attention of the media by some of the adults who spent two nights with him last weekend after being arrested for various offences.

“I found the boy, who was wearing a blue pair of shorts and a cardigan, in a cell meant for adults and wondered what he was doing there. After he narrated his story, I decided to forego my ration of ugali and cabbages and gave it to him,” said Mr Richard Kaguta, who had been arrested for allegedly being drunk.

The boy told him he was from Imenti, Meru County, and was found loitering in the streets two months ago and taken to the station, which had been his home ever since.

Efforts to get a comment from Mathira East OCPD Mr James Baraza were futile as he was said to be out of office.

However, a police source who sought anonymity confirmed the boy has been at the station after the police failed to trace his parents.

