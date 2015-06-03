Convicts challenge law limiting murder trials

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Two murder convicts want a section of the law that limits trials of murder to the High Court only quashed, arguing that it is discriminatory.

Peter Kariuki Muibau and Dickson Mwangi Munene told Justice Wilfrida Okwany that limiting murder trials to the High Court is unfair and discriminatory because convicts have only one chance of appeal, unlike other criminal offences such as robbery with violence and terrorism, which are equally serious offences.

“A key question that arises out of directly trying murder charge at the High Court is whether an accused person would be seen or appears to have been treated equally before the law,” the two said through their lawyer Elias Mutuma.

Mr Mutuma said in the case of robbery with violence, which also attracts death penalty, a convicted person will have two levels of appeal- the High Court and Court of Appeal but it is not the case with murder and treason, which only have one right of appeal.

The lawyer said Article 27(4) of the Constitution provides that the State shall not discriminate directly or indirectly against any person on any ground.

He added that all persons should be equal before the law and entitled, without any discrimination, to equal protection of the law.

Munene, a former police inspector, was found guilty in the murder of UK-based Dr James Ng’ang’a Muiruri, the son of former Gatundu North MP Patrick Muiruri. While Muibau was found guilty of murdering Lydia Njeri Gichuhi, on November 10, 2005 in Kawangware.

The two lost their appeals but they told the court that their status does not matter because anyone has the right to challenge any law that is in conflict with the constitution.

“The petitioners submit that statutory provisions which create a variation on the court where a trial should commence are discriminatory and unconstitutional, to the extent if such variations will result to inequality,” Mr Paul Nyamodi argued in support of the petition.

He said there is no justification as to why murder trial should commence at the High Court because there are no special prosecutors for murder trials and chief magistrates would qualify to try such cases.

On his part, senior principal prosecution counsel asked the court to dismiss the case saying the matter should be referred to Parliament, which makes laws.

The state counsel further said that the two convicts can still move to the Supreme Court, as a second appeal, if they satisfy the court that the matter is of great public importance.