See what WAITITU’s militia did to someone’s business in Kiambu, the residents wish they elected a dog (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, July 4, 2018
Wednesday, July 4, 2018 - Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu has formed a militia group calling itself Kiambu Alcoholic Control Directorate that has been unleashing terror on bar owners.
On Sunday, they raided a club, broke doors to access the counter before unleashing terror.
They stole cash at the counter, drunk beer, arrested patrons and demanded Sh 500 to release them and also stole a few crates of beer.
Waititu is running Kiambu like a cattle dip.
See photos shared by…
