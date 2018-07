9 people burnt to DEATH after a bus and a truck collided in horror accident at Emali (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, July 04, 2018 -

Ten people have been confirmed dead and scores injured in a tragic accident at Emali along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.





The horror accident happened on Wednesday morning when a bus headed to Nairobi burst into flames after colliding with a truck.





Nine people were burnt to death according to police reports while several are still missing.





Those injured were rushed to the Sultan Hamud and Kilome Hospitals.





Makueni County Commissioner, Mohammed Maalim, confirmed the deaths and described the accident as a nasty one as the 50 seat bus was reduced to…





