WORLD CUP quarter finals schedule and our tips on 8 matches played today where you can make good money.

Wednesday, July 04, 2018 - The 2018 FIFA World cup kicked off on June 14 in Russia with 32 teams but we are now down to eight.





The 2018 World Cup quarter-final line-up has been decided after a most dramatic Round of 16 that featured 25 goals and three penalty shootouts.





Notably, England finally ended their penalty-shoot out jinx after edging out resilient Columbia to book their place in the quarter finals where Sweden awaits.





While there are no World Cup matches today, there are several games going on world over where you can make good money.





Check out the world Cup quarter finals schedule and our tips of 8 matches played today.





QUARTER-FINALS





Saturday July 7 (17:00) — Uruguay v France





Saturday July 7 (21:00) — Brazil v Belgium





Sunday July 8 (1700) — Sweden v England





Sunday July 8 (21:00) — Russia v Croatia





Our free tips.





FL1 (18:30) HJK Helsinki v Kemi Kings -1 and over 2.5





FL1 (18:30) VAASA v TPS -1X





FL1 (18:30) Inter Turku v Kups -1x





CF (19:00) Rapid Wien v Slavia Pragie –GG





CF (19:30) Salzburg v FC Ufa –over 2.5





CF (19:30) Union Berlin v Chemnitz -1





US1 (02:00) FC Dallas v Atlanta United –GG





US1 (05:30) LA Galaxy v DC United –1 and over 2.5





Good Luck

