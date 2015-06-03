Do you remember this socialite who insulted Kenyan MEN calling them broke & stingy? She’s now a single mother (PICs)

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 - This wannabe Kenyan socialite called Princess wrote a harsh post on social media sometime back insulting Kenyan men, calling them broke and stingy.

She praised Nigerian men and claimed that they know how to treat ladies unlike Kenyan men who don’t know anything about romance.

Back then, she felt like she is the hottest thing in town.

Princess took a break on social media after falling pregnant and the man behind the pregnancy dumped her.

She is now a single mother.

Let us refresh your memory with these steamy photos of Princess when she was feeling like she…