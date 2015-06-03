Zimbabwe national rugby team slept in the streets in Tunisia, No money for hotel rooms (PHOTOs)by Ainra Afaafa 04/07/2018 13:23:00 0 comments 1 Views
Wednesday, July 4, 2018 - Players of Zimbabwe’s National Rugby Team were forced to sleep in the streets in Tunisia ahead of a rugby world cup qualifier slated for Saturday.
Apparently, they had no money to book hotel rooms.
Before that, they were held at the Airport for 6 hrs after they failed to raise Visa processing money (About Sh 65,000).
Check out the…
