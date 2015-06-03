Oparanya dispels fears over bloc

By RUSHDIE OUDIA

More by this Author

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has moved to quell fears regarding the future of the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) following some counties’ apparent reluctance to endorse it.

The governor yesterday acknowledged that the bloc was facing teething problems because it was formed in the middle of the financial year when counties could not pay the necessary fees.

Mr Oparanya, the bloc's chairman, CEO Abala Wanga and other officials have recently come under scrutiny for their slow pace in creating the bloc's key organs.

NON-ISSUES

“All the governors from the region have assented to the agreement to ratify the bloc and are committed. We are a young organisation but I can say we are making remarkable strides,” said Mr Oparanya.

He appeared to be responding to Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong'o who, on Tuesday, dared those unwilling to pay the initial Sh200 million for the formation of a bank to quit.

“All we need are at least six counties to form a bloc, whether others leave or not we shall continue, and we will be successful,” said Governor Nyong’o.

“There are some here who have been disturbing Governor Oparanya with non-issues, let them go,” he added.

COMMITMENT

Prof Nyong’o indicated that he has already allocated Sh100 million in the 2018/2019 financial year for the establishment of the proposed regional bank. “As a secretariat, we must lead by example, that is why we have shown our commitment by allocating millions for the bank project,” said Prof Nyong’o.

But Mr Oparanya indicated that only the Homa Bay and Migori governors are yet to sign the agreement since Mr Cyprian Awiti has been away for three weeks because he is sick, while Migori’s Okoth Obado is to expected sign this week.

During a meeting of the bloc's 14 governors, they gave county assemblies until the end of June to adopt and ratify the legal agreement before the bank could be launched in October. The adoption of the LREB Bill is necessary for county assemblies to pass budgets associated with the bloc and to enable parties to fulfil their financial commitments to it.

“We will measure the commitment by monitoring how much has been banked by member counties and also how many assemblies will have passed the LREB Bill,” said Mr Oparanya.

He said Kakamega has set aside Sh100 million in the budget, and will add another Sh100 million in the supplementary budget.