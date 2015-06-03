Debt-ridden Gilgil hospital stares at crisis

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

More by this Author

A report by the Nakuru county assembly health committee has delivered a stinging indictment on the state of the Gilgil Sub-County Hospital, where it has been revealed that sick children are sharing wards with adults.

Children in adult wards, the report that was tabled in the assembly on Tuesday noted, risk contracting communicable diseases such as tuberculosis.

The report further indicates that the hospital, which serves about 200,000 people, has no male nurses.

Services at the hospital theatre were also grounded as it lacked equipment, despite having an annual allocation of funds in the county budget.

Psychiatric patients are also suffering as the hospital is unable to feed them because it owed Sh10 million.

Besides the huge debt, the health committee said that the hospital was unable to clear a pending bill of Sh4 million that has remained unpaid for 11 years.

The committee has recommended that the county establishes universal healthcare that will cover psychiatric patients.