Turkana leaders demand Matiang’i meeting over insecurity, oil standoff

Turkana leaders want to meet Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i as the stalemate on insecurity that has seen a stoppage of oil transportation from the county to Mombasa persists.

The leaders who met Petroleum and Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes on Monday said they want to present their issues directly to the Interior minister.

They held a meeting on Monday night where they agreed to push for more jobs for the local community.

The MPs who attended the meeting were James Lomenen (Turkana South), Mohammed Lokiru (Turkana East), Daniel Epuyo (Turkana West), John Lodepe (Turkana Central) and Jeremiah Lomorukai (Loima).

OIL TRUCKS

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok and Mr Munyes were also said to have attended the meeting at the County Secretary boardroom in Lodwar town. County Commissioner Seif Matata led the Security Committee in the consultations. Ward Reps were also present.

Addressing journalists at 4 Zero Hotel in Lodwar town on Tuesday afternoon, MPs Lomenen and Mr Lokiru, who supported the blocking of five oil trucks destined for Mombasa at Kalemngorok on the Lokichar-Kapenguria highway on Wednesday last week, said Mr Munyes and his Interior counterpart Matiang’i must address their demands first before any more oil leaves Turkana.

Mr Lomenen said the meeting, chaired by Governor Nanok, was also attended by members of the county assembly, especially from Turkana East and Turkana South constituencies, and county executive committee members.

He said they want Dr Matiang'i to ensure that all livestock stolen by bandits since President Uhuru Kenyatta flagged off the first four oil trucks on June 3 are recovered.

"We want Dr Matiang'i to assure us that the security measures he will put in place will stop banditry in Turkana County, especially in Turkana East and Turkana South sub-counties where oil operations are going on. Only then will the citizens live in peace and have faith in the national government,” he said.

Mr Lokiru said insecurity issues especially on the border of Turkana and Baringo counties have not been solved for months.

He wondered why Dr Matiang'i had not honoured his pledge to visit Lokori in Turkana East on Tuesday.

INCITEMENT

The MPs said they were free to engage any stakeholder on the oil and security situation.

He added that they were aware of plans to arrest them on incitement charges, saying they were ready to be jailed if that was the ultimate price they would pay for their community to be safe.

"Those planning the arrests should not waste time, just tell us to go to a specific prison. We don't want to waste government resources taking us there. We are available," he said.

The MPs said they are tired of giving residents empty promises on jobs, tenders and recovery of stolen livestock.