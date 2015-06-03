Exams to blame for unrest in schools, says Education PS Belio Kipsang

By NATION TEAM

The government has blamed the current wave of school unrest on panic over exams, as Maranda High School became the latest institution to be closed due to strife.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said even though fewer schools had reported cases of unrest compared to last year, the government is concerned about the development.

“We have done our investigations which indicate that the cases are due to panic over exams that are set to start in coming months. Most of the students in affected schools seem unprepared due to the tight examination regulations in place.

“No amount of threats from students will make us go back to where we were when cheating was normal,” said Dr Kipsang when he visited Dagoreti High School in Nairobi which has also been affected by student unrest.

AVERT STRIKES

He directed regional education boards to work with county commissioners to avert school strikes.

In Siaya, Maranda High School was closed after the administration foiled a planned strike. Nyanza regional education coordinator Richard Chepkwai said the decision to close the school was arrived at following rising tension among the students.

On Tuesday, Ng’iya Girls in Siaya County was closed following a strike by the students.

The school board chairperson, Ms Margaret Nandi, said the girls were sent home to pave the way for investigations into the cause of the strike.

PUT UNDER CONTROL

“The students started demonstrating around 8pm on Monday and by 10pm the situation had been put under control. The board, however, allowed them to go home as we continue with investigations into the incident,” Ms Nandi said.

On Monday, Kisumu Girls High School was also closed indefinitely after students went on the rampage and destroyed property. The students accused the principal of high-handedness.

Kisumu county director of education Sabina Aroni ordered that the school be closed.

On Wednesday, Dr Kipsang warned that stern action would be taken against students of Chaldi High School in Marsabit who on Monday assaulted their teachers.

He said the students would be handed over to police for prosecution.

TRANSFERRED TEACHERS

The Teachers Service Commission on Wednesday transferred the 12 teachers who were assaulted to other schools.

“We support the decision taken by TSC. We would like to urge students to respect their teachers. Teachers are like their parents and any attack on teachers is criminal,” said Dr Kipsang.

He said the government would not accept indiscipline in schools and asked students to focus on preparing for exams.

Reported by Ouma Wanzala, Justus Ochieng and Elizabeth Ojina