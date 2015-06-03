Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Good Samaritan biker gives stranger running for the bus in 110F Arizona heat, a speedy lift to stop

New York leads Independence Day celebrations

PICTURED: Bronx bodega in their new home - a empty wing at Rikers

President Trump and Melania look on as fireworks light up the DC sky

CBS promises future consequences on Big Brother after racially offensive language

Mike Adenuga

Nassef Sawiris

Miloud Chaabi

Cyril Ramaphosa

Othman Benjelloun

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Bishop David Oyedepo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Mensah Otabil

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Kenya

Uhuru asked to state his stand on DP’s 2022 presidential bid

by 05/07/2018 02:00:00
By ERIC MATARA
The Rift Valley Council of Elders yesterday challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to state whether he still supports Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

In a move likely to irk insiders in the President’s camp, the elders demanded that Mr Kenyatta declare his stand on Mr Ruto’s candidature to heal the cracks threatening to bring down Jubilee Party.

The elders, led by their patron Gilbert Kabage, spoke after a three hour-meeting at a Nakuru hotel convened to deliberate on the growing disquiet in the ruling party, among other issues.

They met against the backdrop of serious differences within the party even after a crisis meeting held by MPs from Mr Ruto’s Rift Valley backyard at Weston Hotel in Nairobi last week.

“We challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta to come out clear and say whether he still supports Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid. Does he still support him or has he changed his mind?” asked Mr Kabage.

END RUMOURS

The elders repeated assertions by Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen last week that a clique of “individuals serving within government at the Office of the President” are fuelling the problems in Jubilee.

They claimed that a group of prominent people from Mt Kenya region were holding night meetings and plotting Mr Ruto’s downfall.

Those in the meeting included Mr Joel Koech (vice-chairman), Mr Peter Charagu (secretary), and John Kahato (organising secretary), among others.

They asked President Kenyatta to explain what the March 9 handshake with opposition leader Raila Odinga entailed to end speculation regarding the deal.

According to Mr Kabage, such an explanation would end rumours that the handshake was aimed at scuttling Mr Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambition.

“To calm the storm that threatens to tear apart the Jubilee Party, we request the President to give details of the ‘handshake’ between him and the former prime minister,” said Mr Charagu.

RIFT VALLEY POLITICS

The elders also warned a section of Mount Kenya leaders from meddling in Rift Valley politics, even as they reiterated that the region fully supports Mr Ruto’s 2022 bid.

They also asked Rift Valley leaders not to allow strangers to divide them ahead of 2022 elections.

“We urge all leaders, including Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, to unanimously support Mr Ruto, who is the Rift Valley political kingpin and is a stone’s throw from the presidency. We need not gamble with this chance,” said Mr Joel Koech, an elder.

Both Mr Ruto and Mr Moi have declared their interest in running for the presidency in 2022.

LIFESTYLE AUDIT

A number of sources at yesterday’s meeting reliably confirmed to the Nation that the elders firmly stated that they “will not allow anything to stand in the way of Mr Ruto’s presidential bid”.

The elders also supported President Kenyatta’s directive on a lifestyle audit for all government officials but demanded that it start from 1963, when Kenya gained indepedence.

“The lifestyle audit is timely, but we suggest that it looks into past governments since 1963, when Kenya gained independence.

‘‘We fully support the President’s bid to uproot corruption and plunder of state coffers, which should net big fish. Let all prominent people involved in corruption face the law,” said Mr Kabage.




