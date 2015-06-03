NYS scandal: Firm seeks court help on frozen funds

By MAUREEN KAKAH

More by this Author

One of the companies whose bank accounts were frozen to allow investigations into National Youth Service (NYS) theft allegations is seeking court orders to set aside the directive.

Advance Quick Fit Ltd, which supplied motor vehicle tyres and spare parts amounting to Sh36m, has sued the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) and the Attorney General.

Mr Seme Mochoge, a director of the firm, says he has not been arraigned in court for any offence relating to the fresh NYS scandal yet the company's funds have been frozen by the State.

He says he has operated his firm’s account at Diamond Trust Bank since 2012, with money from various business transactions, hence the freeze order is punishing him unnecessarily.

IRREPARABLE LOSSES

Through lawyer Thomas Omondi, he argued that the order issued by a magistrate's court is causing him irreparable losses.

“Leave be granted to prohibit ARA from proceeding or continuing to freeze the firm’s bank account at DTB and quash an order issued by the magistrate’s court on the same,” said Mr Omoindi.

Last month, Principal Magistrate Peter Ooko, on various dates, issued orders freezing bank accounts of people and companies suspected to have been involved in the NYS scandal, for six months.

ARA’s officer Fredrick Musyoki had requested the court to freeze the bank accounts of NYS theft suspects.

Yesterday, Advance Quick Fit Ltd, which has its premises on Ngong and Kirinyaga roads, claimed it started doing business with NYS way back in 2014.

SH10 MILLION

The Nairobi magistrate ordered bank managers to freeze the funds as the State embarked on the process of seizing assets acquired through theft of Sh8 billion from NYS.

ARA’s investigating officer Fredrick Musyoki had told court that the suspects and their associates were set to withdraw as well as transfer all the funds in the bank accounts and frustrate investigations for recovery of public money stolen if the freeze order is not issued.

However Advance quick fit Ltd, which has its premises along Ngong and Kirinyaga roads, yesterday claimed that it started doing business with NYS way back in 2014.

Mr Mochege claimed that his firm was told to wait until December 2015 when he was provided with a quotation to supply various items to NYS. He delivered services worth Sh19,413,000 then.

He alleged that he has only been paid only Sh10 million since he first supplied the spare parts of motor vehicles and tyres.

OTHER BUSINESSES

He also alleged that for the year 2016/2017, he supplied similar goods but at a cost of Sh36 million yet he has not yet been paid.

He described himself as a frequent traveller to Dubai and the United Arab Emirates where he gets his items for sale.

He said that he learnt about the freeze order on his account on June 12 and that has never been contacted by ARA for reasons as to why the account was frozen.

He further alleged that he has often conducted clean business and that monies in the said account are proceeds of genuine trade.

“I want my bank account to be opened since the amount of money which is always banked therein belongs to other businesses I do, the continuing freezing is illegal,” said Mr Mochege.