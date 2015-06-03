Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Good Samaritan biker gives stranger running for the bus in 110F Arizona heat, a speedy lift to stop

New York leads Independence Day celebrations

PICTURED: Bronx bodega in their new home - a empty wing at Rikers

President Trump and Melania look on as fireworks light up the DC sky

CBS promises future consequences on Big Brother after racially offensive language

Mike Adenuga

Nassef Sawiris

Miloud Chaabi

Cyril Ramaphosa

Othman Benjelloun

Dag Heward-Mills

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Kenya

NYS scandal: Firm seeks court help on frozen funds

by 05/07/2018 02:00:00
By MAUREEN KAKAH
One of the companies whose bank accounts were frozen to allow investigations into National Youth Service (NYS) theft allegations is seeking court orders to set aside the directive.

Advance Quick Fit Ltd, which supplied motor vehicle tyres and spare parts amounting to Sh36m, has sued the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) and the Attorney General.

Mr Seme Mochoge, a director of the firm, says he has not been arraigned in court for any offence relating to the fresh NYS scandal yet the company's funds have been frozen by the State.

He says he has operated his firm’s account at Diamond Trust Bank since 2012, with money from various business transactions, hence the freeze order is punishing him unnecessarily.

IRREPARABLE LOSSES

Through lawyer Thomas Omondi, he argued that the order issued by a magistrate's court is causing him irreparable losses.

“Leave be granted to prohibit ARA from proceeding or continuing to freeze the firm’s bank account at DTB and quash an order issued by the magistrate’s court on the same,” said Mr Omoindi.

Last month, Principal Magistrate Peter Ooko, on various dates, issued orders freezing bank accounts of people and companies suspected to have been involved in the NYS scandal, for six months.

ARA’s officer Fredrick Musyoki had requested the court to freeze the bank accounts of NYS theft suspects.

Yesterday, Advance Quick Fit Ltd, which has its premises on Ngong and Kirinyaga roads, claimed it started doing business with NYS way back in 2014.

SH10 MILLION

The Nairobi magistrate ordered bank managers to freeze the funds as the State embarked on the process of seizing assets acquired through theft of Sh8 billion from NYS.

ARA’s investigating officer Fredrick Musyoki had told court that the suspects and their associates were set to withdraw as well as transfer all the funds in the bank accounts and frustrate investigations for recovery of public money stolen if the freeze order is not issued.

However Advance quick fit Ltd, which has its premises along Ngong and Kirinyaga roads, yesterday claimed that it started doing business with NYS way back in 2014.

Mr Mochege claimed that his firm was told to wait until December 2015 when he was provided with a quotation to supply various items to NYS. He delivered services worth Sh19,413,000 then.

He alleged that he has only been paid only Sh10 million since he first supplied the spare parts of motor vehicles and tyres.

OTHER BUSINESSES

He also alleged that for the year 2016/2017, he supplied similar goods but at a cost of Sh36 million yet he has not yet been paid.

He described himself as a frequent traveller to Dubai and the United Arab Emirates where he gets his items for sale.

He said that he learnt about the freeze order on his account on June 12 and that has never been contacted by ARA for reasons as to why the account was frozen.

He further alleged that he has often conducted clean business and that monies in the said account are proceeds of genuine trade.

“I want my bank account to be opened since the amount of money which is always banked therein belongs to other businesses I do, the continuing freezing is illegal,” said Mr Mochege.

