Rwanda woos Kenyan investors as it celebrates liberation day

By COLLINS OMULO

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau has called for enhanced collaboration between Kenya and Rwanda.

Mr Kamau said that Kenya is now Rwanda’s preferred source of foreign direct investments, stating that good bilateral relations between the two countries will help improve the close collaboration and strategic partnerships on sub-regional, regional and international matters.

“Since 1994, Rwanda has made tremendous strides that have elevated the country to a nation of reference in regard to various aspects of state recovery and national development,” said Mr Kamau, who served as a UNDP official coordinating humanitarian and reconstruction efforts after the 1994 Rwanda genocide.

He was speaking Wednesday at KICC Nairobi during the celebration of 24th anniversary of Rwanda’s Liberation Day.

POLITICAL WILL

Mr Kamau noted that Rwanda’s transformational leadership and resolute political will has been at the centre of the transformed governance and socio-economic fabric of the country’s economy, made possible through strengthening of national institutions, consolidation of peace and security, cultivation of national unity and spearheading women empowerment and gender equality.

On his part, Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Kenya James Kimonyo affirmed that Kenya remains Rwanda’s biggest trade partner, adding that there is still a lot of room in Rwanda for investors.

He noted that Rwanda’s exports to Kenya which include coffee, tea, hides and skins and cereals stood at Sh11.3 billion last year while Kenya’s exports to Rwanda accounted for Sh11.5 billion.

KENYA INVESTMENT

He added that to date, Kenyan investment in Rwanda is worth Sh41.8 billion, making Kenya the leading contributor to foreign direct investment in Rwanda.

“We deeply appreciate the role of Kenya’s private sector for its huge contribution to Rwanda’s economic transformation. In the area of trade, we are witnessing a steady increase of the overall trade volume between our two countries,” he said.

The envoy asked more Kenyans to take advantage of the enabling environment that includes an all-inclusive business permit acquired within six hours of application to trade with Rwanda.

He said that through the Northern Corridor Integration Projects framework, one can visit Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda using the same visa.

During the event, KCB Rwanda showcased the many prospects of investment in Rwanda including real estate and manufacturing.

The bank has partly financed the construction the new Bugesera International Airport, which will be the largest international airport in the region.