7 killed in clashes between DRCongo, Ugandan navies

7 killed in clashes between DRCongo, Ugandan naviesby Ainra Afaafa 05/07/2018
Four Ugandan soldiers and three civilians were killed Thursday in clashes on Lake Edward that lies between the two countries, a senior official in the Democratic Republic of Congo said.
A DR Congo naval patrol was "attacked this morning by a Ugandan patrol boat in Congolese waters," Donat Kibwana, the administrator of the Beni region in the eastern province of Nord-Kivu said.
"The Ugandan boat sank and four troops and three Ugandan civilians are dead," he said.
"On the Congolese side, a soldier and a civilian have been injured."
