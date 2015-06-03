7 killed in clashes between DRCongo, Ugandan navies

By AFP

Four Ugandan soldiers and three civilians were killed Thursday in clashes on Lake Edward that lies between the two countries, a senior official in the Democratic Republic of Congo said.

A DR Congo naval patrol was "attacked this morning by a Ugandan patrol boat in Congolese waters," Donat Kibwana, the administrator of the Beni region in the eastern province of Nord-Kivu said.

"The Ugandan boat sank and four troops and three Ugandan civilians are dead," he said.