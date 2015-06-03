Kenya veterinary board asks for more funds to fight Rift Valley fever

By OUMA WANZALA

The Kenya Veterinary Board has asked the government to provide more funds to support emergency response in dealing with an outbreak of Rift Valley fever in several counties across the country.

The board chairman Christopher Wanga said county governments and national government need to work in consonance for effective disease control and management.

Dr Wanga said the recent disease outbreaks, occasioned by lose of livestock and human life, are a challenge on the veterinary services delivery system.

There has been an outbreak of Rift Valley fever in several counties including; Wajir, Tana River, Isiolo and Baringo.

Rift Valley fever is a disease that is transmitted by mosquitoes and spread from animals to human beings.

KVB which is a statutory body established under Section 3 of the Veterinary Surgeons and Veterinary Paraprofessionals (VSVP) Act. NO. 29 0f 2011 also want the national and county governments to employ adequate veterinary staff to provide services to the public.

“We need strengthen private sector which is key in delivery of the private good veterinary services. I call upon the private practitioners to seize the opportunities in the animal resource industry,” said Dr Wanga.

He disclosed that KVB will during this financial year open five regional offices Nyeri, Garissa, Nakuru, Kakamega and Mombasa and increase the number of inspectors who will ensure that the private and public veterinary services offered to the public are of the required standards.

“Routine disease surveillance and control should be undertaken with mandatory vaccinations carried out in time to mitigate losses. The political class need to support veterinary authorities when instituting quarantine measures to avoid spreading disease and further exposing livestock in a county and its neighbouring counties to the risk of infection,” added Dr Wanga.

He said the board will assess the performance of the veterinary services in all the 47 counties and at the national level with a view to proposing appropriate remedial measures.