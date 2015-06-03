Court detains Dubai cash heist suspect

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

Police have detained a Kenyan woman arrested in Dubai for stealing Ksh140 million from a Cash-In-Transit (CIT) van pending extradition to the foreign land for prosecution.

Rebecca Musau was placed in custody until today when Milimani High Court senior principal magistrate Mr Ben Nzakyo will determine whether he will detain her for 14 days awaiting extradition proceedings to commence.

Ms Musau , the court was told, was arrested at the Namanga boarder trying to cross to Tanzania and later led detectives to her house in Kamulu on Kangundo road where a total of Ksh13,130,000 was recovered.

The court heard that police received information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that Ms Musau, together with others not before court, left Dubai on March 4, 2018 with stolen money amounting to AED5 million (Ksh140M).

According to the police, Mueni and her accomplices stole the money from a company, known as Transguard Cash on Transit, while destined for refilling an ATM at Dierra City Mall in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Two other suspects wanted in Dubai over the Sh140 million heist are said to have escaped the police dragnet.

Police say the three Kenyans were part of a team of six guards working for the private security firm and who were escorting the cash in March.

Part of the loot has been used to purchase property and build homes in Nairobi and around Nairobi, police said.