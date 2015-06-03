Huduma contractors suspend services over arrears

Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Donald Trump Jr posts bizarre Fourth of July photoshop tribute

Trapped Thai boys moved deeper into caves onto 'Women's Boobs' ledge

Royal fans gush over snap of Prince Harry with his friend's young daughter at a charity ball

Canadian couple save Arctic fox stranded on precarious iceberg

Student gives birth to a girl in front of her shocked mother who immediately throws away the baby

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Kenya

Huduma contractors suspend services over arrears

by 05/07/2018 09:27:00
By JACQUELINE KUBANIA
Kenyans seeking services at Huduma Centres in some parts of the country were turned away on Thursday away after contractors pulled their services following non-payment of internet bills by the government.

Many of those who queued at the General Post Office Branch in Nairobi went away a frustrated lot, with the guards explaining that many services are unavailable because “the systems are down”.

A guard at the facility told Nation that only post office and Kenya Accountants Secretaries National Examination Board (Kasneb) services are being offered at the centre. He however offered no explanations regarding why the rest of the services are unavailable, and simply instructed the queuing customers to “come back tomorrow”.

Huduma’s website was also down on Thursday afternoon, pointing to a larger outage that could potentially affect thousands across the country.

Cabinet Secretary for Public Service Prof Margaret Kobia under whose docket Huduma Centres fall confirmed the outage but has assured Kenyans that services will be restored as soon as possible, possibly by the end of the day.

“What is unavailable is ICT services which are offered by Safaricom and Telkom Kenya who halted their services because we are yet to pay outstanding bills of around Sh85 million from the previous financial year,” she said.

She explained that the bills had been overlooked as the government had closed its books on June 30 and opened new ones for 2018/2019, hence prompting a delay in settling last year’s bills.

The bills are paid on a quarterly basis.

“We are however working with the service providers to ensure that these bills are settled and full services restored to Huduma as soon as possible,” she said.

In Nyeri, services were partially offered at Huduma Centres. Clients could not get services beyond those that required filling of documents and verbal enquiries such as application of birth certificates and police abstracts.

Other services not affected included application for national identity cards.

An officer who spoke to Nation said the Nyeri Huduma Centre has not had internet connection since Wednesday.

Last year services at Huduma were once again suspended due to a power outage as the government had once again delayed payment of power bills.

Additional reporting Joseph Wangui

