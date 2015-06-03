Latest News

Latest News

Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

Kenya

NGO Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya – WE Charity

05/07/2018 14:14:00
[unable to retrieve full-text content]
WE Charity a charity organization based Nairobi is looking to hire a Community Health Lecturer.

Qualifications / Requirements:
·         5 plus years as a community health lecturer in a well-known University
·         Must possess a post graduate
Main Duties and Responsibilities:
·         Developing Curriculum and teaching guidelines
·         Educational testing
·         Exam preparation and grading
·         Research Planning
·         Natural Sciences
Key Areas to Success:
·         Attention to detail
·         Honesty
·         Ability to work well with diverse teams
·         Analytical skills and ability to use systems for analysis and evaluation
·         A good team player with excellent communication skills


WE Charity, is looking to hire a moringa specialist on a consultancy basis with the potential for full time employment.
The role is based in Narok County
Main role: to start up a high functioning moringa farm
Qualifications / Requirements:
·         2 plus years’ experience in commercial agriculture
·         Graduate level degree in agronomy or agriculture
·         Expertise cultivating moringa for both seed and leaf production
·         Experience using research based methodologies and setting up research based implementation plan
Main Duties and Responsibilities:
Research
·         Work with staff agronomist to design and supervise all research related activities on the farm related to moringa

·         Support the development of high yielding moringa planting materials and best practices for cultivation
·         Determine GAPs for irrigation, organic fertilizer, planting density, etc
·         Identify improved seed stock and varieties and work with supply chain team to facilitate their procurement
Administration
·         Help set up a work back plan for entire system of success for moringa procurement, planting, harvesting, and storage and potential distribution
·         Help prepare a budget for moringa planned activities
·         Work with finance and admin team to track farm expenditure and create robust financial systems
·         Enforce compliance to all standards and certification as applicable
Production
·         Work with production teams to create and improve systems related to product flow from cultivation, production, harvest and intake of final product at the factory
Key Areas to Success:
·         Attention to detail
·         Honest
·         Ability to work well with diverse teams
·         Analytical skills and ability to use systems for analysis and evaluation
·         A good team player with excellent communication skills
WE sincerely thanks all those who apply, however only those considered for an interview will be contacted. While CV’s are important, we want to know what makes you a great fit for our team and culture. We will consider applications on a rolling basis and would like the right person to join us as soon as possible.
Please apply to: infokenya@we.org before 27th July 2018.
Please send in your CV along with a cover letter and please indicate your current salary in the CV
For more details on the organization visit: www.we.org

