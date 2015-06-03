Latest News

Kenya

Vacancies in Magnate Ventures, Nairobi, Kenya

by 05/07/2018 14:13:00 0 comments 1 Views
[unable to retrieve full-text content]
Magnate Ventures

Job Title: PA to the Directors
Direct Supervisor: Directors
Department: Administration
Position Type: Permanent
Position Overview: The Personal Assistant will serve as the primary point of contact for both internal and external constituencies on all matters pertaining to the Directors.
The ideal individual will have the ability to exercise good judgment in a variety of situations, with strong written and verbal communication, administrative, and organizational skills, and the ability to maintain a realistic balance among multiple priorities.
The Personal Assistant will have the ability to work independently and must be able to work under pressure at times to handle a wide variety of activities and confidential matters with discretion
Role and Responsibilities;
·         Completes a broad variety of administrative tasks for the Managing Director including: managing an extremely active calendar of appointments; composing and preparing correspondence that is confidential; arranging complex and detailed travel plans, itineraries, and agendas; and compiling documents for travel-related meetings.
·         Plans, coordinates and ensures the MD’s schedule is followed and respected.
·         Researches, prioritizes, and follows up on incoming issues and concerns addressed to the MD, including those of a sensitive or confidential nature.
·         Provides a bridge for smooth communication between the MD’s office and internal departments; demonstrating leadership to maintain credibility, trust and support with senior management staff.
·         Works closely and effectively with the MD to keep him well informed of upcoming commitments and responsibilities, following up appropriately.
·         Successfully completes critical aspects of deliverables with a hands-on approach, including drafting acknowledgement letters, personal correspondence, and other tasks that facilitate the MD’s ability to effectively lead the company.
Incumbent Requirements:
Academic Qualifications
·         Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field
Experience
·         Strong work tenure: five (5) to ten (10) years of experience
·         Proficient in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, and Power Point) and Adobe Acrobat
Personal Attributes
·         Strong organizational skills that reflect ability to perform and prioritize multiple tasks seamlessly with excellent attention to detail.
·         Very strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build relationships with stakeholders, including staff, board members, external partners and donors
·         Expert level written and verbal communication skills
·         Demonstrated proactive approaches to problem-solving with strong decision-making capability
·         Highly resourceful team-player, with the ability to also be extremely effective independently
·         Proven ability to handle confidential information with discretion, be adaptable to various competing demands, and demonstrate the highest level of customer/client service and response
·         Demonstrated ability to achieve high performance goals and meet deadlines in a fast paced environment
·         Forward looking thinker, who actively seeks opportunities and proposes solutions


Job Title: Account Manager
Direct Supervisor: Business Development Manager
Supervising: Senior Account Executive / Account Executive

Department: Sales & Marketing
Job Category: Manager
Position Type: Permanent
Position Overview: The Account Manager is responsible for managing an array of accounts; achieving high sales targets and overseeing the work of account executives. Account Managers are also responsible for building relationships with new clients and leading team productivity.
Role and Responsibilities
·         Proactively hunt for target organizations and establish communications with businesses that can benefit from our company’s services.
·         Further develop multi-tier relationships to organically grow the clients’ accounts and continuously identify project opportunities and turn them into successful business accounts.
·         Develop the corporate brand strategy, servicing existing clients’ accounts as allocated and implementing business models so as to create new business ventures.
·         Forecasting long and short range market potential or market intelligence for the purpose of management’s analysis and decision-making in determining market opportunity/ penetration strategy/ market development.
·         Adopt a hands-on approach in monitoring the implementation and execution of marketing program.
Key Performance Indicators
·         % Revenue generated/ Profitability
·         % Achievement of strategic objectives.
·         % of new business
·         Stakeholder (Customers, partners and employees) satisfaction
·         Performance Management: Evidence of no. of performance conversations per week/ month with individuals in team
·         Succession Planning: % of high potential individuals identified for succession planning in team
·         Behavioral Role Model: % of cases, warnings or issues arising from the team members
·         Engagement: % of team-building activities and positive feedback received.
Person Specifications
Academic Qualifications
·         Bachelor’s degree in the marketing or any related field.
Professional Qualifications
·         Relevant professional qualification
·         Member of a relevant professional body
Experience
·         Minimum of three (3) years’ relevant experience in a similar organisation with one (1) at managerial level.
·         Demonstrable experience in developing client-focused, differentiated and achievable solutions
Personal Attributes
·         Work experience in fast-growth environment.
·         Commercial awareness
·         Proven willingness to develop others potential within their teams.
·         Effective and demonstrated leadership skills for goal achievement.
·         Strong written and verbal communication skills.
·         Emotional Intelligence and enthusiasm needed to motivate a team to performance
·         Agile and resilient and shows interest in continuous personal development.
·         Analytical and Training skills
How to Apply
Email your application and CV to recruitment@magnate-ventures.com
Deadline: 13th July, 2018

