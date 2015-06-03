Jobs and Vacancies in Mater Hospital, Nairobi, Kenya
Ainra Afaafa
05/07/2018 14:11:00
[unable to retrieve full-text content]The Mater Misericordiae Hospital is a faith based Catholic Hospital in Nairobi with six medical centres and a School of Nursing.
Renowned for our quality in care and compassion, we take a holistic approach to healthcare and clinical excellence.
We are seeking to recruit a:
Manager – Accidents and Emergency
The role of the successful applicant will include:
· Key leader in planning patient’s care,supervise, coordinate the daily operations at A&E department:
The manager in A&E department will:
1. Determine the appropriate patients’ triage, management on issues that impart the workflow (registration, admissions) effectively respond to major emergencies and disasters , coordinate patient’s management (emergency plan, procedures diagnostic, treatment ) with a team of registrars, residents, medical officers, Interns
and nurses and collaborate with consultants at A& E.
2. Develop guidelines, policies, procedures and standards of operation to govern A& E department, perform tests and evaluations of emergency management plans inspect facilities and equipment in order to insure efficiency and performance.
3. Supervise and train Registrars, Residents, Medical Officers, Interns, and nurses in the A&E department.
4. Create a work environment that fosters high degree of personal integrity, team spirit and outstanding work standards;
5. Be a liaison physician with the inpatients coordinator and the CU doctor for critical patients.
Key Qualifications
· Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery
· Masters in Internal Medicine with additional training in Emergency Medicine and critical care
· Masters in Business Administration (Desirable)
· Registration with Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board
· Proficiency in ICT
· At least 5 years relevant work experience
· Experience in handling emergency cases in a busy hospital
Work Related Skills
· Well informed on contemporary issues in medicine
· Emergency Response (BLS, ATLS, ACLS)
· Treatment Planning
· Case Management
· Ability to train & develop staff
Leadership Skills
· Communication and interpersonal skills
· Monitoring and evaluation skills
Cardiologists
The role of the successful applicant will include:
· General cardiology clinics (for Adults mainly)
· Acute cardiology on call Rota, in patient’s consultation and coronary care service, and echocardiography and diagnostic catheterization.
· Be responsible for the clinical work, implement guidelines, assess, promote evaluation, revision of the Cardiologic care patient’s management
· Undertake teaching duties to the staff (registrars, residents, medical officers, interns, nurses)
· Engage in research and in audit.
· Collaborate with other consultants of various specialties and mainly with A& E department for cardiac patients.
Key Qualifications
· Bachelor in Medicine with a Masters in Internal Medicine with training in general and non-invasive cardiology with the preference for training in diagnostic cardiac catheterization, echocardiography.
· Or a Masters in Internal Medicine with a Fellowship in Cardiology.
· Have been registered to the Kenya Medical Board.
· At least 3 to 5 years of experience in Cardiology
How to Apply
Interested candidates are requested to email their applications with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of relevant certificates, names and contacts of 3 referees hrrecruit@materkenya.com.
Applications close on 17th July 2018.
Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.
