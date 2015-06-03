Jobs and Vacancies in Mater Hospital, Nairobi, Kenya

The Mater Misericordiae Hospital is a faith based Catholic Hospital in Nairobi with six medical centres and a School of Nursing.





Renowned for our quality in care and compassion, we take a holistic approach to healthcare and clinical excellence.

We are seeking to recruit a:

Manager – Accidents and Emergency

The role of the successful applicant will include:

· Key leader in planning patient’s care,supervise, coordinate the daily operations at A&E department:

The manager in A&E department will:

1. Determine the appropriate patients’ triage, management on issues that impart the workflow (registration, admissions) effectively respond to major emergencies and disasters , coordinate patient’s management (emergency plan, procedures diagnostic, treatment ) with a team of registrars, residents, medical officers, Interns

and nurses and collaborate with consultants at A& E.

2. Develop guidelines, policies, procedures and standards of operation to govern A& E department, perform tests and evaluations of emergency management plans inspect facilities and equipment in order to insure efficiency and performance.

3. Supervise and train Registrars, Residents, Medical Officers, Interns, and nurses in the A&E department.

4. Create a work environment that fosters high degree of personal integrity, team spirit and outstanding work standards;

5. Be a liaison physician with the inpatients coordinator and the CU doctor for critical patients.

Key Qualifications

· Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery

· Masters in Internal Medicine with additional training in Emergency Medicine and critical care

· Masters in Business Administration (Desirable)

· Registration with Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board

· Proficiency in ICT

· At least 5 years relevant work experience

· Experience in handling emergency cases in a busy hospital

Work Related Skills

· Well informed on contemporary issues in medicine

· Emergency Response (BLS, ATLS, ACLS)

· Treatment Planning

· Case Management

· Ability to train & develop staff

Leadership Skills

· Communication and interpersonal skills

· Monitoring and evaluation skills









Cardiologists

The role of the successful applicant will include:

· General cardiology clinics (for Adults mainly)

· Acute cardiology on call Rota, in patient’s consultation and coronary care service, and echocardiography and diagnostic catheterization.

· Be responsible for the clinical work, implement guidelines, assess, promote evaluation, revision of the Cardiologic care patient’s management

· Undertake teaching duties to the staff (registrars, residents, medical officers, interns, nurses)

· Engage in research and in audit.

· Collaborate with other consultants of various specialties and mainly with A& E department for cardiac patients.

Key Qualifications

· Bachelor in Medicine with a Masters in Internal Medicine with training in general and non-invasive cardiology with the preference for training in diagnostic cardiac catheterization, echocardiography.

· Or a Masters in Internal Medicine with a Fellowship in Cardiology.

· Have been registered to the Kenya Medical Board.

· At least 3 to 5 years of experience in Cardiology

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to email their applications with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of relevant certificates, names and contacts of 3 referees hrrecruit@materkenya.com.

Applications close on 17th July 2018.

Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

