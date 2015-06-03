Scholarships in Kenya - Kenyatta University

Kenyatta University

Masters Scholarships for 2018 / 2019 Academic Year

In line with the Kenyatta University’s (KU) mission of enhancing access to higher education, KU announces twenty (20) masters scholarships for the academic

year starting September 2018. The scholarships will cover tuition fee only for the Full Time Mode of Study for Masters Programmes offered at KU.

These scholarships will be awarded to KENYAN Graduate students admitted to Kenyatta University during 2018/2019 Academic Year and will be based on proven high academic performance in their undergraduate studies.

Scholarships Requirements

A minimum Second Class Honours, (Upper Division) in a bachelors degree.

The applicants must meet the minimum admission requirements into masters programmes at Kenyatta University.

All applicants must provide proof of admission to a masters programme at Kenyatta University.

Mode of Application

Qualified candidates are invited to apply by filling the Scholarship Forms available at the Admission Section, Room 114, Kenyatta University, Main Campus.

The forms can also be downloaded from the KU Website: www.ku.ac.ke

The duly filled Application Forms should be returned directly to the Office of the Registrar (Academic) not later than Friday, 27th July, 2018.

Enquiries

For further information please contact:

The Registrar (Academic) Kenyatta University,

P.O. Box 43844—00100, Nairobi

Telephone:020-870-3061/020-870-3223

Email: registrar-acad@ku.ac.ke

Website: www.ku.ac.ke

Chat Platform: chat.ku.ac.ke

