Management Trainees Jobs in Kenya - KTDA

Kenya Tea Development Agency (MS) Ltd is a key player in the tea industry providing management services to the smallholder tea sub-sector for efficient production, processing and marketing of quality teas.





In order to address future manpower needs, we are seeking to hire fresh university graduates to join our management trainee development program in several aspects of the business.

Management Trainees

Position Scope: Reporting to the respective department / section Managers, the successful candidates will undergo intensive on the job training to build capacity in the various areas of management.

Qualifications / Skills / Experience:

The ideal candidates must possess the following qualifications: –

· Hold a first degree of minimum Second Class Honours from a reputable University with specialization in any of the following fields – Food Science, Agriculture, Statistics, Economics, Finance, Marketing, Engineering, Human Resource Management, Procurement or Corporate Communication;

· Computer literacy and familiarity with the standard office applications;

· Be aged not more than 28 years.

How to apply

Apply online at www.ktdateas.com/recruit not later than 18th July 2018.

Applicants to note

· Applications should include application letter, CV and copies of certificates.

· Canvassing will lead to disqualification.

· Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

