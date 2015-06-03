DRAMA at RUTO’s Karen house as Dagoretti South MP, JOHN KIARIE (KJ), and FAROUK KIBET exchange blows

Anonymous

the guru born and brought up by the proceeds of loot thinks he's very clean from all the looting he has been involved since retired moi brought his from dig ndani ya weed and pussies.

since their regime was founded on ICC and their regime of looting without shame. None of them is clean to point a finger on the ether.

the oath people of cult with all the stashed loots in you region doesn't make you innocent on looting all over Kenya since independence to date.

the more we keep our votes from these children of the devil, the better our nation will become.