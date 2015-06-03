Justin Trudeau again defends himself against groping allegation

Latest News

Check Out The Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Nigeria Today

05/07/2018 20:08:00
Please Advise Me: My Security Man Is Very Good On Bed Than My Husband, I Can’t Stop Having Sex With Him, What Should I Do?

05/07/2018 20:18:00
[Music] Doublechief – Lebe

05/07/2018 20:35:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Black resident films moment white man DEMANDS she show him ID to get access to neighborhood pool

Cult leader who masterminded the Tokyo subway sarin attack that killed 13 in 1995 is executed

Wildfires, house fires and some VERY nasty injuries: Fourth of July fireworks wreak havoc across US

Mother of 7-year-old who was abandoned in a Los Angeles train station for 19 hours is arrested

Mother who confronted Scott Pruitt said she is elated he resigned from EPA

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Kenya

Kenya

Justin Trudeau again defends himself against groping allegation

By AFP
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau again defended himself Thursday against an allegation of sexual misconduct dating to nearly two decades ago, saying he did not act "inappropriately."

Following a meeting with Ontario's new prime minister, avowed feminist Trudeau was asked about an allegation that he groped a journalist during a music festival in the western city of Creston, British Columbia in 2000.

"I do not feel that I acted inappropriately in any way, but I respect the fact that someone else might have experienced that differently," said Trudeau.

The original Canadian report on the allegations said Trudeau, who was 28 at the time and not involved in politics, had apologised to the reporter in question.

ZERO TOLERANCE

In that story he was also quoted as saying "I would not have been so forward" had he known she was a reporter.

The article did not name the journalist and did not provide further details about the alleged incident.

Trudeau was asked Thursday whether he intended to open an investigation into the issue, given his party's zero tolerance policy on sexual assault.

He did not respond to that question directly, but repeated several times that he does not believe he acted inappropriately.

Trudeau also stressed that "it's not just one side that matters" in such cases and that society should reflect on this issue.

"Often a man experiences an interaction as being benign or not inappropriate and a woman, particularly in a professional context, can experience it differently. We have to respect that," he said.

Trudeau also said that neither he nor a member of his staff had sought to reach out to the journalist, saying it would not have been appropriate.

CBC reported that it had contacted the journalist and that she refused to be identified and did not want to be associated with coverage of the issue.

