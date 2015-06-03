Surveillance increased in Migori ahead of Uhuru, Magufuli visit

Latest News

Check Out The Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Nigeria Today

05/07/2018 20:08:00
Please Advise Me: My Security Man Is Very Good On Bed Than My Husband, I Can’t Stop Having Sex With Him, What Should I Do?

05/07/2018 20:18:00
[Music] Doublechief – Lebe

05/07/2018 20:35:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Injured woman begged people NOT to call an ambulance because of it was too expensive

MoviePass unveils 'Peak Pricing' model, charging extra to see films during popular showing times

Black woman films angry white motorist calling management on her for smoking in a parking garage

Pictured: The two-year-old and newborn sisters found dead outside their home

Twitter fills with hilarious Scott Pruitt memes after he resigns

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Christoffel Wiese

Christoffel Wiese

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Kenya

Surveillance increased in Migori ahead of Uhuru, Magufuli visit

06/07/2018 02:00:00
By NATION TEAM
President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Tanzanian counterpart, John Magufuli, could face the challenge of increased smuggling of contraband goods and illegal substances across the border when they tour Migori County later this month.

The visit was planned for Friday, but security officials told the Nation that it was postponed to accommodate all the guests’ diaries.

Meanwhile, Rongo MP Paul Abuor said it was deferred because opposition leader Raila Odinga had not returned from his tour of India.

Migori County officials say they have intensified surveillance to stem the flow of bhang and illegal imports from Tanzania, much to the annoyance of Kenyan traders.

CONTRABAND GOODS

Police in the county say they have been jolted by the arrival, almost daily, of contraband goods.

They say bhang worth Sh200 million could have been brought into Kenya in the past two years, going by the arrests they made. The substance is said to come from the highlands in Tanzania's Mara Province.

Mr Benson Makumbi, the Kuria West OCPD under whose jurisdiction the Isebania border point falls, says they are collaborating with Tanzanian security officials to deal with the "ever changing" situation.

“My officers will remain vigilant to ensure smooth operations at the border. There is nothing is unique about the increased deployments,” he said, referring to the increased security ahead of the presidents’ visit.

Whenever there is a sugar shortage locally, some Kenyan traders get it from Tanzania.

But Sony Sugar Company Managing Director Bernard Otieno noted that some of the unregulated sugar imports are repackaged into bags bearing the company's name to confuse customers.

“Our clients must be vigilant to avoid getting conned by the cartels repackaging poor-quality imported sugar,” he said.

Officially, the declining trade volumes between Kenya and its East African neighbours like Tanzania and Uganda has been blamed on occasional trade tariff wars.

For example, cross-border advisory firm TradeMark East Africa reports that the value of Kenya’s exports to its neighbours dropped from Sh 121 billion in 2016 to Sh114 billion last year, “largely due to a slowdown in the performance of the manufacturing sector and persistent trade disputes with Tanzania".

IMPORTS DECLINE

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Tanzania registered the biggest decline in imports from Kenya, from Sh34.8 billion in 2016 to Sh28.5 billion in 2017.

At the border town, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials have increased inspection in what one official said was also meant to beat tax dodging. KRA Deputy Commissioner for Western Region John Gathatwa told the Nation that the crackdown on contraband goods will be intensified in collaboration with other agencies.

"We share information with our (Tanzanian) counterparts. We tell them what we gather, and they tell us what they have to ensure that these goods do not reach the people," he said.

On Wednesday, KRA destroyed illegal goods at the Migori Airstrip, which was to be followed by a baraza at the Isebania border point.

Cross-border movement is no longer as easy as it once was, with hawk-eyed security officials conducting meticulously searching those going through.

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss' Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

