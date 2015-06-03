Justin Muturi says MPs report on sugar not satisfactory

By DAVID MWERE

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has given MPs investigating the sugar scandal 10 days to determine if the commodity in the market is safe for human consumption or not.

Mr Muturi questioned the seriousness of the parliamentary committee, co-chaired by MPs Kanini Kega (Kieni) and Adan Ali (Mandera South) and described the report as "work in progress."

“The issue of health is important because this House and the country needs to know what they are consuming. The issue of tax evasion and contraband sugar in the market can be dealt with later,” said Mr Muturi.

HEAVY CRITICISM

The committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives and that of Agriculture and Livestock tabled its preliminary report, which invited heavy criticism from MPs, who said it had failed to shed light on the scandal.

Majority and Minority leaders in the National Assembly, Aden Duale (Garissa Township) and John Mbadi (Suba South) led the onslaught against the report, which had been requested for by Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda, who had sought to know if the sugar available in the market was safe.

Mr Muturi expressed his displeasure with the conduct of members sitting in the joint committee, saying: “The way you have been conducting the affairs of that committee is unsatisfactory. Instead of taking parliamentary work seriously, you went there to hug,” the Speaker said in reference to scenes capturing the committee members hugging and chatting with some of the witnesses appearing before it.

The decision by the Speaker to grant the committee 10 more days to come up with a conclusive report came as some MPs and Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi called for a commission of inquiry to investigate the matter.

CONTRABAND SUGAR

The joint committee had been expected to report back to the House Friday on the alleged presence of contraband sugar in the country.

Ms Lesuuda had also sought to know whether there was an element of tax evasion in the scandal.

But instead of reporting on the quality of sugar as sought, the committee recommended that a multi-agency team takes up the investigations and provides conclusive evidence of poisonous substances in it.

It also called for the appointment of border management committees to guard against the importation of contraband goods.

Mr Duale said: “Even in some county assemblies, such recommendations cannot be found be-cause they are not conclusive. This House cannot take such a report. Ms Lesuuda asked a simple question whether sugar in the market is safe. It is very sad that this evening we do not have a definite answer to that.”

Mr Mbadi said the House and the country could not rely on government investigative agencies alone, adding: “There are Kenyans who told us that there was mercury in the sugar but what the committee is telling us is a joke because it has failed to do its job.”

Mr Kega defended the report, saying the committee was pressed for time while Mr Ali said they were unable to comment on the chemical test results.

And in a statement released last evening, the Kenya Revenue Authority clarified that the drugs which were smuggled into the country disguised as sugar were brought in in July 2016 and not within the duty free window.