Justin Muturi says MPs report on sugar not satisfactory

Latest News

Latest News

Check Out The Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Nigeria Today

05/07/2018 20:08:00
Latest News

Please Advise Me: My Security Man Is Very Good On Bed Than My Husband, I Can’t Stop Having Sex With Him, What Should I Do?

05/07/2018 20:18:00
Latest News

[Music] Doublechief – Lebe

05/07/2018 20:35:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Black resident films moment white man DEMANDS she show him ID to get access to neighborhood pool

0out of 5

Cult leader who masterminded the Tokyo subway sarin attack that killed 13 in 1995 is executed

0out of 5

Wildfires, house fires and some VERY nasty injuries: Fourth of July fireworks wreak havoc across US

0out of 5

Mother of 7-year-old who was abandoned in a Los Angeles train station for 19 hours is arrested

0out of 5

Mother who confronted Scott Pruitt said she is elated he resigned from EPA

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5
Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Kenya

Justin Muturi says MPs report on sugar not satisfactory

by 06/07/2018 02:00:00 0 comments 1 Views
By DAVID MWERE
More by this Author

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has given MPs investigating the sugar scandal 10 days to determine if the commodity in the market is safe for human consumption or not.

Mr Muturi questioned the seriousness of the parliamentary committee, co-chaired by MPs Kanini Kega (Kieni) and Adan Ali (Mandera South) and described the report as "work in progress."

“The issue of health is important because this House and the country needs to know what they are consuming. The issue of tax evasion and contraband sugar in the market can be dealt with later,” said Mr Muturi.

HEAVY CRITICISM

The committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives and that of Agriculture and Livestock tabled its preliminary report, which invited heavy criticism from MPs, who said it had failed to shed light on the scandal.

Majority and Minority leaders in the National Assembly, Aden Duale (Garissa Township) and John Mbadi (Suba South) led the onslaught against the report, which had been requested for by Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda, who had sought to know if the sugar available in the market was safe.

Mr Muturi expressed his displeasure with the conduct of members sitting in the joint committee, saying: “The way you have been conducting the affairs of that committee is unsatisfactory. Instead of taking parliamentary work seriously, you went there to hug,” the Speaker said in reference to scenes capturing the committee members hugging and chatting with some of the witnesses appearing before it.

The decision by the Speaker to grant the committee 10 more days to come up with a conclusive report came as some MPs and Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi called for a commission of inquiry to investigate the matter.

CONTRABAND SUGAR

The joint committee had been expected to report back to the House Friday on the alleged presence of contraband sugar in the country.

Ms Lesuuda had also sought to know whether there was an element of tax evasion in the scandal.

But instead of reporting on the quality of sugar as sought, the committee recommended that a multi-agency team takes up the investigations and provides conclusive evidence of poisonous substances in it.

It also called for the appointment of border management committees to guard against the importation of contraband goods.

Mr Duale said: “Even in some county assemblies, such recommendations cannot be found be-cause they are not conclusive. This House cannot take such a report. Ms Lesuuda asked a simple question whether sugar in the market is safe. It is very sad that this evening we do not have a definite answer to that.”

Mr Mbadi said the House and the country could not rely on government investigative agencies alone, adding: “There are Kenyans who told us that there was mercury in the sugar but what the committee is telling us is a joke because it has failed to do its job.”

Mr Kega defended the report, saying the committee was pressed for time while Mr Ali said they were unable to comment on the chemical test results.

And in a statement released last evening, the Kenya Revenue Authority clarified that the drugs which were smuggled into the country disguised as sugar were brought in in July 2016 and not within the duty free window.

“Further, we wish to confirm the context within which this matter was addressed. The Commissioner General alluded to the narcotic haul in response to a specific query raised by the Parliamentary Committee and relating to information on Mshale Commodities Ltd,” it said.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More