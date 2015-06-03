Check out these interesting facts about the World Cup quarter final matches going viral
Friday, July 06, 2018 - A football mad fan with too much time on his hands has ‘discovered’ some unique facts about the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter final matches.
The keen fan has noticed that all the remaining teams have either six letters or seven letters and the matches will be played on 6th and 7th.
In short, it will be a 6 vs 7 affair.
Check out the ‘facts’ below.
Friday July 6 (17:00) — France v Uruguay
France has six letters while Uruguay has seven letters
Friday July 6 (21:00) — Brazil v Belgium
Brazil has six letters while Belgium has seven letters
Saturday July 7 (1700) — Sweden v England
Sweden has six letters while England has seven letters
Saturday July 7 (21:00) — Russia v Croatia
Russia has six letters while Croatia has seven letters.
And the matches will be played on 6th and 7th of July.
Quite interesting, isn’t it.
