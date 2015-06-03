Student jailed for harassing Ugandan MP

By DAILY MONITOR

A 25-year-old Ugandan student has been handed two years in prison after pleading guilty of harassing an MP in the country.

Brian Isiko was convicted on counts of cyber harassment and offensive communication.

He admitted sending sending text messages professing his 'undying love' to Kabalore MP Sylvia Rwabwoogo.

The legislature said she started getting calls from a stranger in November 2017.

At first she never took them serious thinking it was from one of her constituents, but got worried when the messages and calls from the stranger persisted.

"Later, the calls became so frequent with the caller making more weird love confessions. I felt this had gone too far,” she told a court in Uganda.

One of his texts that provoked my fears read: “I love you so much and want to protect you. My love is for you alone and since there is no one taking care of you, I will do it. I have realised that you are in deep trouble.”

Ms Rwabwoogo said she received many calls and over 10 messages adding that at one time, her stalker texted asserting that he had failed to sleep at night because he was thinking about her.

The MP said she set up an appointment to meet the stalker after police at Parliament assigned her a guard.

The meeting, according to the MP’s testimony took place on June 11, 2018 in Kampala and Mr Isiko was arrested.

Mr Isiko admitted before the court: “Everything she said is correct. I wanted her to become a personal friend. I ask for forgiveness. I also wanted her to give me ideas on how to run my poultry project,” he said. “I did not have any bad intention. In fact, that is why I agreed to meet her so that we could talk.”

Isiko said he got the MP’s number from the country's Parliament website.

In her verdict, the judge said society has groomed men to always demean and disrespect women and that is why Isiko continued to bother Ms Rwabwogo even after she blocked his calls.

“I have had the benefit to listen to both the complainant and the accused. The accused kept laughing all through the session. This is a demeanour of a person who is not remorseful,” the judge said.

“At some point, the complainant broke down and this kind of harassment can only be done by a selfish person and the intentions are only known to him.”

She said considering the current security situation in the country, a custodial sentence is the best punishment as there is need to deter men who find it normal to harass women.

The judge handed Mr Isiko two years in prison on the count of cyber harassment and nine months for offensive communication.