Record-smashing heat wave kills 33 in Canada

Check Out The Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Nigeria Today

05/07/2018
Please Advise Me: My Security Man Is Very Good On Bed Than My Husband, I Can't Stop Having Sex With Him, What Should I Do?

05/07/2018
[Music] Doublechief – Lebe

05/07/2018

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Meghan emulates ever-colourful Queen - and Kate - in a bright yellow shift dress

Elon Musk sends engineers from his Boring Company to help Thai cave rescue mission

Boston bomber's lawyers demand to see FBI interview with Tsarnaev's friend to spare death penalty 

Mike Pompeo plans to give Kim Jong-un a copy of Elton John's 'Rocket Man'

Global warming may be DOUBLE what earlier models predicted

Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Kenya

Record-smashing heat wave kills 33 in Canada

06/07/2018
By THE NYT
Thirty-three people have died in Quebec from one of the worst heat waves to hit eastern and central Canada in decades, authorities said underscoring the vulnerability of elderly, ill and poor people during the hot summer months.

Dr David Kaiser, the senior physician at Montreal’s public health agency, said that most of those who had died from the heat in Montreal were 65 or older, had histories of health problems or mental illness and had been living without air-conditioning.

He said that disadvantaged people who had chronic illnesses or were living alone were particularly vulnerable.

“While we are an advanced industrialized economy, these deaths reflect that there are serious social inequalities,” he said, adding that many wealthy countries the world over had been hit by heat waves associated with climate change.

Public health authorities in Quebec have made a concerted effort to improve the reporting of heat-related deaths. They have set up a special liaison program with hospitals and emergency rooms to monitor heat-related illnesses and mortality, Kaiser said, which may explain why the number of deaths seems high compared to elsewhere in the nation.

On Thursday, as temperatures in Montreal rose to 33 degrees, local residents sought refuge in park fountains or remained inside in air-conditioned homes or offices. Some elderly residents cancelled appointments and stayed at home, eager to avoid the stifling heat outside.

Home appliance stores have been mobbed in recent days, with residents trying to buy air-conditioners, only to discover that all the units are sold out.

At a sprawling Home Depot store in central Montreal, about 20 shoppers were seen fighting this week over the last remaining air-conditioner. “It’s survival of the fittest,” said Victor Perchet, who managed to get it.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for southern Quebec, much of Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. To protect themselves against the heat, it called on residents to drink six to eight glasses of water a day, to avoid alcohol, to spend at least two hours a day in air-conditioned or cool places, and to avoid leaving children or babies alone in sweltering vehicles.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to warn people to be vigilant. “My thoughts are with the loved ones of those who have died in Quebec during this heat wave,” he wrote. “The record temperatures are expected to continue in central & eastern Canada, so make sure you know how to protect yourself & your family.”

Police and firefighters in Montreal visited 15,000 homes this week to check on elderly residents. The emergency services in Montreal said they had experienced a sharp increase in calls since the heat wave began — a total of some 1,200 calls a day.

Mayor Valérie Plante of Montreal called on the city to come together to protect against the heat, including knocking on neighbors’ doors “just to find out if the person is OK.” She added, "It’s a team effort.”

Canadians were expected to get some relief from the heat wave, which began on June 29, when temperatures fall Friday.

The forecast in Montreal for Friday is a high of about 23 degrees.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

SHOCKING! Muslim Passengers Shield Christians In Deadly Bus Attack In Mandera

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

Satan's Top 10 Favourite African Pastors - Find Out Whose Name Is On The List!

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

List Of Top Con Kenyan Pastors Stealing In God's Name

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan celebrities who were once house helps

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan doctors taking advantage of their patients for depraved s3xual gratification

Kenyan MP stressed over wife's nude pics delivered to his office

Kenyan MP stressed over wife’s nude pics delivered to his office

Pastor James Maina Ng'ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Pastor James Maina Ng’ang'a Allegedly Kills A Motorist

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Sodom And Gomorrah in Kenya!!

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Kenya boat capsizes after collision on Lake Victoria

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

Wild Kenyan pool dance exposed

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss' Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
Movies
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

