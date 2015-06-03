Man vows to give BONI KHALWALE his wife in a bizarre bet in the Brazil v Belgium World Cup clash (LOOK)

Friday, July 06, 2018 - A man has offered former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, his wife if Brazil edge out Belgium in the World Cup quarter final clash.

Khalwale is supporting Brazil and has been waxing lyrical on social media how the Samba Boys will make light work of Belgium.

A guy by the name Reuben Okello replied to Khalwale’s tweet and offered to give him his wife if Brazil carries the day.

The vocal politician was, however, not impressed choosing to correct the guy’s bad English.

See the…