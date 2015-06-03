Latest News

Man Kills Father-Of-Four Over Parking Space

06/07/2018 12:45:00
NL Head2Head!! Slimcase Vs Idowest, Who Is The Real King Of “Lamba”? (Watch Video & Be The Judge)

06/07/2018 12:49:00
2 Persons Killed After Being Carried By Flood At UNN School Gate (Graphic Photos)

06/07/2018 12:59:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Kenya

Crisis looms in public service as over 18,000 workers retire

by 06/07/2018 20:00:00
By JUSTUS WANGA
The retirement of 18,998 workers has thrown the public service into a crisis as the government struggles to find their replacement.

The figure covering the last two years alone will increase once an updated report showing another 7,000 will be leaving by December is made public.

The matter is complicated by the fact that a National Treasury blanket moratorium on hiring is still in place.

As a result, human resource experts in the government have raised a red flag over a looming crisis if the moratorium is not lifted in a year.

SKILLED STAFF

Officials already bearing the brunt of the shortage expressed concern in interviews with the Nation that while a huge number of skilled staff has continuously been retiring after the age was changed from 55 to 60 in 2009, there has been no corresponding number of young blood coming in.

Statistics from the Public Service Commission shows that between 2015 and 2017, some 18,998 employees retired from the national and county governments.

The total workforce stands at 210,000, of which 142,000 are in the devolved structure.

STAFFING REPORT

A draft status of staffing report compiled by April shows ore reduction in staff at national level, piling pressure on employees.

Counties have, however, hired a substantial number of workers though that has been fraught with reports of overemployment and favouritism.

On assuming office, governors went on a recruitment spree, mostly rewarding cronies.

One departmental head told the Nation that the situation has made them make adjustments with one employee performing the tasks of three, compromising quality and efficiency.

“The effect of this is more bureaucracy. You must be familiar with increasing complaints about delays in services. They are well founded,” the officer said.

With glaring staffing gaps in technical and professional skills, coupled with skewed distribution of the skills and high staff turnover in critical areas, the report proposes a raft of remedial measures.

MASTERPLAN

“Develop a national masterplan for development of high priority and scarce skills, informed by rigorous assessment and forecast of future needs. Redeploy and deploy to balance excess and shortage in both levels of government,” it says.

Economists, surveyors, planners, plant and livestock technologists and agricultural extension officers are some of the workers whose numbers have greatly dwindled. Among government dockets, the Labour Ministry is the worst affected.

Kenyans who pursued some of these courses have had to endure years of joblessness and end up taking up other career paths or going into self-employment.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia admits there is a problem.

“About 20 per cent of the workforce will retire in two to three years,” she said.

ORGANISATION STRUCTURES

Prof Kobia added that her ministry has asked cabinet secretaries to look at their organisation structures based on the new executive order and identify areas that need urgent attention.

“Most of the technical people in job group S are retiring. We are working on promoting those below them. A deputy director should be able to do the job of a retiring director,” she said, adding that her ministry is working with the PSC to fill in the gaps.

“We’ll be reaching out to the Treasury to allow us hire for entry level. This will allow us train our own staff.”

But since such proposals were not factored in the budget presented to Parliament by Treasury CS Henry Rotich last month, a cloud of doubt lingers on the plan, unless it is done through a supplementary budget.

Prof Kobia said the problem grew worse in 2013 when counties took workers from the national government.

For the few employed on “dire-need-basis” in the last decade, the ministries have had to get approval of the Treasury.

Although Education is not one of the most affected departments, there are certain cadres of officials whose ratio does not match the requirement.

For instance, against a need of more than 1,000 education inspectors, there are only 500.

Prof Kobia said it has not reached a level the country will go to where it was on eve of independence when it lacked skilled labour due to lack of mentorship programmes by the departing British colonialists.

Soon after independence, a number of British citizens fearing reprisals from Africans who were taking power moved to England, leading to a flight of intellectual capital.

It took Kenya more than a decade to recover.

The recovery also entailed sending many workers and fresh graduates for training abroad.

“Those leaving are repository of knowledge, skills and traditions but we do not seem keen on tapping into their expertise,” a top official said.

While protocol in government does not allow them to talk on record, most said they have alerted their bosses about the situation.

Among counties, Nairobi with 14,000 employees, is facing a similar problem with surveys showing most are aged 50 and above.

Governor Mike Sonko in his Labour Day speech at Uhuru Park lamented the ballooning wage bill.

“The composition of staff has serious problems. Seventy per cent only have primary education and are over 55 years,” Nairobi County Public Service Board chairman Philip Kungu said early last year.

No tags for this article

